‘One ticket, One original ID card’: Railways warn of penalty as special checking drive begins October 1

Central Railway will intensify ticket checking drive from October 1 to 31, 2026. Passengers travelling on concession, specified quotas and passes must carry the prescribed original ID and eligibility documents.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Sep 28, 2026 05:59 PM IST
Indian Railways will begin a special ticket checking drive from October 1 (Image: Ambala Division/NR/Enhanced using AI)Indian Railways will begin a special ticket checking drive from October 1 (Image: Ambala Division/NR/Enhanced using AI)
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Indian Railways ticket checking drive: Indian Railways is set to intensify its ticket-checking drive from October 1 to October 31, 2026, with special attention on the validity and authenticity of passenger tickets. The move comes ahead of the festival season, when passenger traffic is expected to increase. The drive will be carried out by Central Railway and will focus on tickets booked under concessions, specified reservation quotas and various railway passes.

Original ID card required

According to Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, ticket-checking staff will ensure that passengers travelling on concession or under specified reservation quotas carry the prescribed original identity proof to establish their eligibility.

He said that when a ticket is booked for multiple passengers, at least one passenger listed on the ticket must carry the prescribed original identity proof. “In the absence of the required original proof, all the passengers travelling on the ticket will be treated as travelling without a valid ticket, as per the applicable rules,” he added.

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Special checks on Concession and Quota train tickets

The railway official further said that ticket-checking staff will also verify the original documents required for passengers travelling under specified concessions or reservation quotas.

He said that the passengers travelling with an E-Pass or PTO must also carry the prescribed original identity proof and ensure that E-Pass/PTO has been duly exchanged for the prescribed authority to travel before undertaking the journey.

Special attention on unreserved train tickets

The zonal railway said that special attention will be given to verifying the genuineness of unreserved train tickets. Ticket-checking staff may use the TTE App wherever required to authenticate and verify tickets during the special checking drive.

Why is Railways conducting the special checking drive?

According to Central Railway, the intensive checking drive is aimed at:

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  • Curbing misuse of reservation facilities
  • Preventing fraudulent use of concessions and passes
  • Checking the authenticity of tickets
  • Plugging leakage of railway revenue

What documents passengers should carry for train travel

According to Indian Railways, the following documents are valid for travelling on train:

  • Voter Photo identity card issued by Election Commission of India.
  • Passport.
  • PAN Card issued by Income Tax Department.
  • Driving Licence issued by RTO.
  • Photo identity card having serial number issued by Central/State Government.
  • Student Identity Card with photograph issued by recognized School/ College for their students.
  • Nationalised Bank Passbook with photograph.
  • Credit Cards issued by Banks with laminated photograph.
  • Unique Identification Card “Aadhaar”

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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