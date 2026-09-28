‘One ticket, One original ID card’: Railways warn of penalty as special checking drive begins October 1

3 min readUpdated: Sep 28, 2026 05:59 PM IST
Indian Railways ticket checking drive: Indian Railways is set to intensify its ticket-checking drive from October 1 to October 31, 2026, with special attention on the validity and authenticity of passenger tickets. The move comes ahead of the festival season, when passenger traffic is expected to increase. The drive will be carried out by Central Railway and will focus on tickets booked under concessions, specified reservation quotas and various railway passes.
Original ID card required
According to Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, ticket-checking staff will ensure that passengers travelling on concession or under specified reservation quotas carry the prescribed original identity proof to establish their eligibility.
He said that when a ticket is booked for multiple passengers, at least one passenger listed on the ticket must carry the prescribed original identity proof. “In the absence of the required original proof, all the passengers travelling on the ticket will be treated as travelling without a valid ticket, as per the applicable rules,” he added.
Special checks on Concession and Quota train tickets
The railway official further said that ticket-checking staff will also verify the original documents required for passengers travelling under specified concessions or reservation quotas.
He said that the passengers travelling with an E-Pass or PTO must also carry the prescribed original identity proof and ensure that E-Pass/PTO has been duly exchanged for the prescribed authority to travel before undertaking the journey.
Special attention on unreserved train tickets
The zonal railway said that special attention will be given to verifying the genuineness of unreserved train tickets. Ticket-checking staff may use the TTE App wherever required to authenticate and verify tickets during the special checking drive.
Why is Railways conducting the special checking drive?
According to Central Railway, the intensive checking drive is aimed at:
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- Curbing misuse of reservation facilities
- Preventing fraudulent use of concessions and passes
- Checking the authenticity of tickets
- Plugging leakage of railway revenue
What documents passengers should carry for train travel
According to Indian Railways, the following documents are valid for travelling on train:
- Voter Photo identity card issued by Election Commission of India.
- Passport.
- PAN Card issued by Income Tax Department.
- Driving Licence issued by RTO.
- Photo identity card having serial number issued by Central/State Government.
- Student Identity Card with photograph issued by recognized School/ College for their students.
- Nationalised Bank Passbook with photograph.
- Credit Cards issued by Banks with laminated photograph.
- Unique Identification Card “Aadhaar”