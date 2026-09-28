‘One ticket, One original ID card’: Railways warn of penalty as special checking drive begins October 1

Indian Railways ticket checking drive: Indian Railways is set to intensify its ticket-checking drive from October 1 to October 31, 2026, with special attention on the validity and authenticity of passenger tickets. The move comes ahead of the festival season, when passenger traffic is expected to increase. The drive will be carried out by Central Railway and will focus on tickets booked under concessions, specified reservation quotas and various railway passes.

Original ID card required

According to Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, ticket-checking staff will ensure that passengers travelling on concession or under specified reservation quotas carry the prescribed original identity proof to establish their eligibility.