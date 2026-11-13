Railways shifts 4 trains to Shalimar to ease congestion at Howrah station, improve punctuality

South Eastern Railway shifts train terminals to Shalimar: South Eastern Railway (SER) has shifted four trains to Shalimar to ease congestion at Howrah and Santragachi stations and improve train operations. The move is also aimed at reducing train movements between Santragachi and Howrah, improving platform availability at Howrah, and ensuring smooth operations of suburban EMU local trains.

“The initiative is aimed at reducing the number of train movements between Santragachi and Howrah, thereby improving platform availability at Howrah, particularly for Down-direction suburban EMU local trains. This is expected to facilitate smoother suburban operations, minimize congestion, and improve overall punctuality,” the South Eastern Railway said in a statement.