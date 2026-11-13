Railways shifts 4 trains to Shalimar to ease congestion at Howrah station, improve punctuality

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South Eastern Railway shifts train terminals to Shalimar: South Eastern Railway (SER) has shifted four trains to Shalimar to ease congestion at Howrah and Santragachi stations and improve train operations. The move is also aimed at reducing train movements between Santragachi and Howrah, improving platform availability at Howrah, and ensuring smooth operations of suburban EMU local trains.
“The initiative is aimed at reducing the number of train movements between Santragachi and Howrah, thereby improving platform availability at Howrah, particularly for Down-direction suburban EMU local trains. This is expected to facilitate smoother suburban operations, minimize congestion, and improve overall punctuality,” the South Eastern Railway said in a statement.
At present, Howrah and Santragachi stations are facing operational constraints due to the growing number of train services. On the other hand, Shalimar Coaching Yard offers greater operational flexibility, with seven full-length pit lines and three existing platform lines. Two more platform lines are also under construction.
The following trains have been shifted to Shalimar:
Meanwhile, the terminal arrangements of train number 12883/12884 Santragachi-Purulia-Howrah Express have also been rationalised. The train now originates from and terminates at Santragachi with effect from October 25, 2026.
Earlier in August, the Railway Board approved the shifting of these train services from Howrah and Santragachi to new terminal stations. In a letter dated August 11, 2026, the Railway Board informed the zonal railways that it has approved the shifting of the originating terminals of four pairs of Mail/Express trains from Howrah and Santragachi to Shalimar. It further said that one train will shift its originating terminal from Howrah to Santragachi.