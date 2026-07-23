Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat train route revised: Check new stops and timings

Indian Railways has revised the route of the Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express, introducing changes to its stoppages and schedule. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat route revised: Indian Railways has revised the route of the Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express from next month. The Railway Board approved the new route for the semi-high-speed train last month. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26, 2025, the semi-high-speed train began regular operations on May 27, 2025. It is being maintained and operated by the Western Railway (WR) zone.

In a letter issued to Western Railway on June 8, 2026, the Railway Board stated: “Ministry of Railways desires that 26901/26902 Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express should be operated via Botad-Jetalsar-Junagarh instead of its existing route via Viramgam-Surendranagar-Rajkot-Jetalsar-Junagarh.”

Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat train new route

According to Western Railway, train number 26901/26902 Sabarmati-Veraval-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express will run via Gandhigram-Botad route from August 17, 2026. On its revised route, the train will take 06:50 hrs to cover the entire route. The train runs on all days except Thursday.