Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat train route revised: Check new stops and timings

2 min readUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 05:59 PM IST
Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat route revised: Indian Railways has revised the route of the Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express from next month. The Railway Board approved the new route for the semi-high-speed train last month. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26, 2025, the semi-high-speed train began regular operations on May 27, 2025. It is being maintained and operated by the Western Railway (WR) zone.
In a letter issued to Western Railway on June 8, 2026, the Railway Board stated: “Ministry of Railways desires that 26901/26902 Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express should be operated via Botad-Jetalsar-Junagarh instead of its existing route via Viramgam-Surendranagar-Rajkot-Jetalsar-Junagarh.”
Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat train new route
According to Western Railway, train number 26901/26902 Sabarmati-Veraval-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express will run via Gandhigram-Botad route from August 17, 2026. On its revised route, the train will take 06:50 hrs to cover the entire route. The train runs on all days except Thursday.
The ticket booking for Sabarmati-Veraval-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express via Gandhigram-Botad route will start soon.
Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat stops
On its revised route, train number 26901/26902 Sabarmati-Veraval-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express will halt at seven stations. These are: Gandhigram, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Botad, Dhola, Dhasa and Junagarh.
Currently, it stops at five stations enroute. These are: Viramgam, Surendranagar, Wankaner, Rajkot and Junagarh.
Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat time table
Train number 26901 will leave Sabarmati at 06:00 hrs to reach Veraval at 12:50 hrs. On the return journey, train number 26902 will depart Veraval at 15:50 hrs to reach Sabarmati at 22:25 hrs.
Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express: Route & Schedule
06:00 → 12:50
26901 Sabarmati-Veraval (6h 50m)
15:50 → 22:25
26902 Veraval-Sabarmati (6h 35m)
Full Station-wise Timetable
|26901 Arr.
|26901 Dep.
|Station
|26902 Arr.
|26902 Dep.
|--
|06:00
|Sabarmati
|22:25
|--
|06:16
|06:18
|Gandhigram
|21:50
|21:52
|06:50
|06:52
|Dholka
|21:00
|21:02
|07:35
|07:37
|Dhandhuka
|20:10
|20:12
|08:20
|08:22
|Botad
|19:30
|19:32
|08:48
|08:50
|Dhola
|18:50
|18:52
|09:17
|09:19
|Dhasa
|18:28
|18:30
|11:00
|11:02
|Junagadh
|16:48
|16:50
|12:50
|--
|Veraval
|--
|15:50
Source: Western Railway