Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat train route revised: Check new stops and timings

Indian Railways has revised the Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express route. Check the new stoppages, updated timings and other key travel details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 05:59 PM IST
Indian Railways has revised the route of the Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express, introducing changes to its stoppages and schedule. (Image: Ministry of Railways)Indian Railways has revised the route of the Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express, introducing changes to its stoppages and schedule. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat route revised: Indian Railways has revised the route of the Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express from next month. The Railway Board approved the new route for the semi-high-speed train last month. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26, 2025, the semi-high-speed train began regular operations on May 27, 2025. It is being maintained and operated by the Western Railway (WR) zone.

In a letter issued to Western Railway on June 8, 2026, the Railway Board stated: “Ministry of Railways desires that 26901/26902 Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express should be operated via Botad-Jetalsar-Junagarh instead of its existing route via Viramgam-Surendranagar-Rajkot-Jetalsar-Junagarh.”

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Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat train new route

According to Western Railway, train number 26901/26902 Sabarmati-Veraval-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express will run via Gandhigram-Botad route from August 17, 2026. On its revised route, the train will take 06:50 hrs to cover the entire route. The train runs on all days except Thursday.

The ticket booking for Sabarmati-Veraval-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express via Gandhigram-Botad route will start soon.

Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat stops

On its revised route, train number 26901/26902 Sabarmati-Veraval-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express will halt at seven stations. These are: Gandhigram, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Botad, Dhola, Dhasa and Junagarh.

Currently, it stops at five stations enroute. These are: Viramgam, Surendranagar, Wankaner, Rajkot and Junagarh.

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Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat time table

Train number 26901 will leave Sabarmati at 06:00 hrs to reach Veraval at 12:50 hrs. On the return journey, train number 26902 will depart Veraval at 15:50 hrs to reach Sabarmati at 22:25 hrs.

 

Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express: Route & Schedule

06:00 → 12:50
26901 Sabarmati-Veraval (6h 50m)
15:50 → 22:25
26902 Veraval-Sabarmati (6h 35m)
 
Sabarmati
 
Gandhigram
 
Dholka
 
Dhandhuka
 
Botad
 
Dhola
 
Dhasa
 
Junagadh
 
Veraval
Full Station-wise Timetable
26901 Arr. 26901 Dep. Station 26902 Arr. 26902 Dep.
-- 06:00 Sabarmati 22:25 --
06:16 06:18 Gandhigram 21:50 21:52
06:50 06:52 Dholka 21:00 21:02
07:35 07:37 Dhandhuka 20:10 20:12
08:20 08:22 Botad 19:30 19:32
08:48 08:50 Dhola 18:50 18:52
09:17 09:19 Dhasa 18:28 18:30
11:00 11:02 Junagadh 16:48 16:50
12:50 -- Veraval -- 15:50
Train 26901 (Sabarmati-Veraval) and Train 26902 (Veraval-Sabarmati) halt at 7 intermediate stations, with most halts of 2 minutes each.
Source: Western Railway
Express InfoGenIE
 

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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