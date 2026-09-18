Indian Railways approves Rs 990-crore projects in Maharashtra to boost train operations

Indian Railways has approved two projects worth Rs 990 crore in Maharashtra to increase rail capacity and improve train operations.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readSep 18, 2026 01:36 PM IST
Rs 990-crore railway project approved in Maharashtra (Image generated using AI)Rs 990-crore railway project approved in Maharashtra (Image generated using AI)
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Rail projects in Maharashtra: Indian Railways has approved two infrastructure projects worth Rs 990 crore in Maharashtra. The projects include doubling of an existing railway section and construction of a new rail line. These projects are aimed at increasing rail capacity and improving passenger and freight train operations.

Rs 497 crore Chouk-Karjat doubling project

The Railways has approved the 10.86-km-long doubling of the Chouk-Karjat section of Central Railway at a cost of Rs 497 crore. The section is part of the Panvel-Chouk-Karjat route and currently includes a single-line stretch.

The doubling project will add capacity and help improve the movement of passenger and freight trains. After completion, the project is expected to facilitate five additional passenger trains in each direction every day. It is also expected to support an additional 18.35 million tonnes of freight traffic per year and reduce detention of freight trains.

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Rs 493 crore new rail line

The second project involves a 38.21-km new railway line between Mukutban (Adilabad) and Gadchandur at a cost of Rs 493 crore. The line will provide a shorter rail route and improve connectivity to industrial and mining areas in Yavatmal and Chandrapur districts. It is also expected to provide an alternative route to help decongest the existing Wardha-Manikgarh section.

Two MEMU trains planned

According to the project details, the new line is expected to support two MEMU trains in each direction per day after commissioning. The project is also expected to handle around 6.08 million tonnes of freight traffic annually, including coal, cement, iron and steel, fertilisers and foodgrains.

What the projects mean for train operations

Together, the two projects will add railway capacity in different parts of Maharashtra. The Chouk-Karjat doubling will expand capacity on an existing route, while the Mukutban-Gadchandur line will create an additional rail corridor. Both these projects are expected to support smoother passenger and freight movement and improve the overall utilisation of the railway network.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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