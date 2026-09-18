Indian Railways approves Rs 990-crore projects in Maharashtra to boost train operations

Rail projects in Maharashtra: Indian Railways has approved two infrastructure projects worth Rs 990 crore in Maharashtra. The projects include doubling of an existing railway section and construction of a new rail line. These projects are aimed at increasing rail capacity and improving passenger and freight train operations.

Rs 497 crore Chouk-Karjat doubling project

The Railways has approved the 10.86-km-long doubling of the Chouk-Karjat section of Central Railway at a cost of Rs 497 crore. The section is part of the Panvel-Chouk-Karjat route and currently includes a single-line stretch.

The doubling project will add capacity and help improve the movement of passenger and freight trains. After completion, the project is expected to facilitate five additional passenger trains in each direction every day. It is also expected to support an additional 18.35 million tonnes of freight traffic per year and reduce detention of freight trains.