More trains on Delhi-Howrah route: Indian Railways approves Rs 976 crore new lines project in Bihar

Railway projects in Bihar: The Ministry of Railways has approved a Rs 976 crore new line project in Bihar to improve connectivity on the busy Delhi-Howrah route. Under the project, the new railway lines will be built between Danapur and Fatuha. The 29-km- long section line is a part of the Patna rail corridor and is located on the Delhi-Howrah main line. It falls under the administrative jurisdiction of East Central Railway (ECR).

“The project will decongest one of the busiest stretches on the Patna rail corridor and create room for a large increase in both passenger and freight services,” the Railways said in a statement.

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New railway line projects in Bihar

According to the Railways, the approved project has three parts. Third and fourth railway lines will be laid between Danapur and Patna. A third line will be added between Rajendra Nagar and Patna Saheb, while third and fourth lines will also be built between Patna Saheb and Fatuha. These new lines will help reduce congestion, minimise train delays, and improve punctuality in the Patna region.

₹976 Crore Multitracking Project: Danapur-Fatuha, Bihar ₹976 Cr Sanctioned project cost, East Central Railway 3 Components Additional lines across the Danapur-Fatuha stretch Project Components 3rd & 4th Line Danapur-Patna section 3rd Line Rajendra Nagar-Patna Saheb section 3rd & 4th Line Patna Saheb-Fatuha section Impact from Year One of Operation +22 Additional passenger trains/day +18 Additional freight trains/day +5.2 MT Additional freight handling capacity/annum The additional lines will ease congestion, minimise delays, and improve punctuality across the Patna region. Source: Indian Railways Express InfoGenIE

More trains on Delhi-Howrah, Patna- Howrah route

The new multitracking project is part of the ongoing quadrupling of the Delhi-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction-Patna-Kiul-Bhagalpur-Khana-Howrah route. According to the Railways, the project is expected to enable the operation of 22 additional passenger trains and 18 additional freight trains every day in its first year.

Boost to freight transport

The new railway line project is also expected to improve freight movement and logistics on the route. It is part of the Energy, Mineral and Cement Corridor of Indian Railways. According to the Railways, the project will increase the route’s freight handling capacity by 5.2 million tonnes per year.

The strengthened section is also vital for the upcoming 2120 MW thermal power plant at Chausa in Buxar district, which will depend on rail movement of bulk inputs, it said.