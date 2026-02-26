Indian Railways sanctions Rs 872 crore infra projects in Rajasthan, Kerala and West Bengal

Indian Railways infra push: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned multiple infrastructure projects worth Rs 872 crore across three states: Rajasthan, Kerala and West Bengal. These rail projects are aimed at modernising coaching maintenance facilities, decongest high-density corridors and increasing both passenger and freight trains capacities.

Let’s have a look at these railway projects that are set to provide faster train journeys, higher freight efficiency, improved safety and economic growth:

Development of Coach Maintenance Facilities at Shri Ganganagar Station (Phase-I) in Rajasthan

A coach maintenance facilities will be developed at Shri Ganganagar Station in Rajasthan under Phase-I at a cost of Rs 174.2644 crore. The infrastructure project is a part of the plan to upgrade and develop maintenance infrastructure for modern rolling stock, including LHB and Vande Bharat trains.