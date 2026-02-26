Indian Railways sanctions Rs 872 crore infra projects in Rajasthan, Kerala and West Bengal

Indian Railways infra push: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned multiple infrastructure projects worth Rs 872 crore across three states: Rajasthan, Kerala and West Bengal. These rail projects are aimed at modernising coaching maintenance facilities, decongest high-density corridors and increasing both passenger and freight trains capacities.
Let’s have a look at these railway projects that are set to provide faster train journeys, higher freight efficiency, improved safety and economic growth:
Development of Coach Maintenance Facilities at Shri Ganganagar Station (Phase-I) in Rajasthan
A coach maintenance facilities will be developed at Shri Ganganagar Station in Rajasthan under Phase-I at a cost of Rs 174.2644 crore. The infrastructure project is a part of the plan to upgrade and develop maintenance infrastructure for modern rolling stock, including LHB and Vande Bharat trains.
Augmentation of Coaching Maintenance Facilities at Lalgarh (Phase-II) in Rajasthan
The augmentation of Coaching Maintenance Facilities at Lalgarh in Rajasthan will be developed under Phase-II at a cost of Rs 139.6820 crore. It will meet the growing maintenance needs arising from the expansion of Vande Bharat and LHB services in the Bikaner region.
Turavur–Mararikulam Doubling project in Kerala
The 21.10 km long Turavur–Mararikulam Doubling project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 450.59 crore. The section is a part of Ernakulam–Alappuzha–Kayankulam corridor.
“The doubling project will enable the operation of nine additional passenger trains per day in each direction and facilitate increased freight movement of approximately 2.88 million tonnes per annum. It will also result in significant time savings by reducing detention of freight trains by up to 17 to 19 minutes and passenger trains by about 12 to 15 minutes,” the Railways said.
Kalipahari Bypass Line in West Bengal
The Ministry of Railways also sanctioned the construction of 4.75-km Kalipahari Bypass Line in West Bengal at a cost of Rs 107.10 crore. Once completed, this new rail line will provide direct connectivity between South Eastern Railway and Eastern Railway, eliminating the need for engine reversal at the yard.
