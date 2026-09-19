Indian Railways approves Rs 736 crore projects in 4 states for safer train operations: Check details

Indian Railways has approved Rs 736 crore for safety and infrastructure projects in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Sep 19, 2026 05:02 PM IST
Indian Railways clears Rs 736 crore projects in UP, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh (Image generated using AI)Indian Railways clears Rs 736 crore projects in UP, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh (Image generated using AI)
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Indian Railways Rs 736 crore projects: Indian Railways has approved projects worth Rs 736 crore across four states – Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. These infrastructure projects are aimed at improving train safety, signalling, electric traction and road connectivity on several routes.

The projects include the installation of the Kavach, an indigenously-developed automatic train protection (ATP) system, electronic interlocking at railway stations, an electric traction upgrade and the construction of a road over bridge (ROB).

Uttar Pradesh: Rs 252 crore for Kavach

In Uttar Pradesh, the national transporter has approved Rs 252 crore for the implementation of Kavach 4.0 across 607.7 route kilometres (RKM) in the Lucknow Division.

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Kavach is an automatic train protection system designed to help prevent train collisions and improve safety by automatically applying the brakes when required.

Also Read | Indian Railways approves Rs 990-crore projects in Maharashtra to boost train operations

Maharashtra: Rs 209 crore for electronic interlocking

In Maharashtra, Rs 209 crore has been sanctioned for the installation of electronic interlocking at seven stations in the Solapur Division. These are: Mohol, Mundhewadi, Bale, Solapur, Hotgi Junction-Hotgi A Cabin, Shahabad and Wadi Junction.

Electronic interlocking is a signalling system that helps ensure that train movements are authorised only when the required route and safety conditions are met.

Also Read | Why Indian Railways is testing a ‘dehumidifier’ in an electric train engine

Andhra Pradesh: Rs 142 crore for electric traction upgrade

In Andhra Pradesh, the Railways has approved Rs 142 crore to upgrade the electric traction system on the 73-Rkm-long Savalyapuram-Guntur section.

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The project involves upgrading the existing system to 2×25 kV traction, which will support the railway network’s power requirements and help improve operational capacity.

Gujarat: Rs 133 crore for road over bridge (ROB)

In Gujarat, Rs 133 crore has been approved for the construction of a four-lane road over bridge on the Udhna-Ukai Songadh section. The project is aimed at improving road connectivity and reducing interaction between road traffic and railway operations at the location.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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