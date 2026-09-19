Indian Railways approves Rs 736 crore projects in 4 states for safer train operations: Check details

Indian Railways clears Rs 736 crore projects in UP, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways Rs 736 crore projects: Indian Railways has approved projects worth Rs 736 crore across four states – Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. These infrastructure projects are aimed at improving train safety, signalling, electric traction and road connectivity on several routes.

The projects include the installation of the Kavach, an indigenously-developed automatic train protection (ATP) system, electronic interlocking at railway stations, an electric traction upgrade and the construction of a road over bridge (ROB).

Uttar Pradesh: Rs 252 crore for Kavach

In Uttar Pradesh, the national transporter has approved Rs 252 crore for the implementation of Kavach 4.0 across 607.7 route kilometres (RKM) in the Lucknow Division.

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Kavach is an automatic train protection system designed to help prevent train collisions and improve safety by automatically applying the brakes when required.