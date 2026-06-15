Indian Railways approves Rs 341 crore Kavach project: How automatic train protection system works

Indian Railways has approved a Rs 341 crore project to expand Kavach, the indigenous automatic train protection system designed to improve rail safety. (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways Kavach System: The Ministry of Railways has approved a Rs 341 crore project to deploy Kavach, an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, across several key routes to improve operational safety, prevent train collisions and over-speeding. It also makes rail operation safer by applying brakes in trains in critical situations.

Indian Railways approves Rs 341 crore Kavach project (Image: Ministry of Railways) Indian Railways approves Rs 341 crore Kavach project (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Indian Railways Kavach expansion

On Monday, the national transporter approved the installation of Kavach Version 4.0 on 598 Route km (RKM) covering 48 block sections of the Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway in Gujarat. The project has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 140 crore.

“The work has been approved under the umbrella programme for the provision of Kavach with LTE-based communication backbone on balance routes of Indian Railways,” it said in a statement. Earlier, Kavach work had been sanctioned on around 702 RKM in the Ahmedabad Division.