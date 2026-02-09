Indian Railways infra push: Rs 2,414 crore projects approved across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand & Punjab

Indian Railways new projects: The Ministry of Railways on Monday approved multiple infrastructure projects worth around Rs 2,414 crore across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Punjab.

Written by: Anish Mondal
4 min readFeb 9, 2026 08:08 PM IST
Let's have a look at the newly announced railway projects in India (Image generated using AI)Let's have a look at the newly announced railway projects in India (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Indian Railways projects: The Ministry of Railways on Monday approved multiple infrastructure projects worth around Rs 2,414 crore across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Punjab. These rail projects is aimed at eliminating congestion, enhance line capacity, improving safety systems and enabling faster, more reliable passenger and freight movements.

Also Read | Bullet train project: Railway Board directs NHSRCL to revise DPRs for new high-speed rail corridors

Let’s have a look at these railway projects that are set to provide faster train journeys, higher freight efficiency, improved safety and economic growth.

  • Barbenda–Damrughutu Doubling & Damrughutu–Bokaro Steel City 3rd & 4th Lines

The Barbenda–Damrughutu doubling and the Damrughutu–Bokaro Steel City third and fourth lines in Jharkhand are major capacity expansion projects under the South Eastern Railway (SER). The corridor is a cornerstone of country’s Energy, Mineral, and Cement. This infra project will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 815.32 crore.

Presently, the line operates at 108% utilisation, with train detention ranging between 90-150 minutes, handling 78 trains daily (38 passenger and 40 freight) and supporting a freight throughput of 35.22 MTPA. Without intervention, utilisation was projected to reach 132% by 2028–29, said Railways.

Also Read | IRCTC launches E-Pantry service on 25 trains: Here’s how railway passengers can book online meal
  • Electronic Interlocking on High-Density Network (HDN) and Highly Utilized Network (HUN) Routes

To enhance safety and operational efficiency, the national transporter has approved the implementation of Electronic Interlocking (EI) at 34 stations across Northern Railway routes where Kavach is being rolled out. This includes 21 stations in the Delhi Division at a cost of Rs 292.24 crore and 13 stations in the Ambala Division costing Rs 129.17 crore.

These upgrades will enable faster and safer train operations, improve the reliability of signalling systems, support higher train frequencies on high-density routes, and complement modern train protection systems, it said.

Also Read | Indian Railways: Luggage theft in train? Whom should passengers contact for help
  • Rajpura Bypass Line (13.46 km), Northern Railway

The approval of the Rajpura Bypass Line will significantly enhance capacity and operational efficiency on the Ambala–Jalandhar section. It is one of the busiest corridors on Northern Railway. The project will provide direct rail connectivity between New Shambhu Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) station and Kauli station on the Rajpura–Bathinda line, enabling freight trains to bypass the congested Rajpura Yard. It will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 411.96 crore.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | IRCTC releases revised food menu for Vande Bharat Sleeper train; check full veg, non-veg meal options
  • Alappuzha–Ambalapuzha Doubling (12.66 km)

The Alappuzha–Ambalapuzha Doubling project will remove a critical single-line constraint on the Ernakulam–Turavur–Kayankulam route. Once completed, it will enable nine additional passenger trains per day in each direction, add 2.88 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of freight capacity, and generate additional annual earnings of Rs 3.23 crore. This rail project will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 324.16 crore.

  • Palakkad Town–Parli Bypass Line (1.80 km)

The Palakkad Town–Parli Bypass line will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 163.57 crore. It will provide operational and passenger benefits by eliminating engine reversal at Palakkad Junction in Kerala for multiple train services. It reduces average detention of passenger trains by 40-44 minutes and cuts freight detention by up to 120 minutes per train, while also supporting additional passenger services planned from Palakkad Junction.

“By streamlining train movements, the bypass will significantly improve punctuality on routes connecting Shoranur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Pollachi, while easing congestion at one of Southern Railway’s busiest junctions,” the Railways said.

Also Read | Indian Railways makes ID verification mandatory on reserved trains in Bangladesh, Nepal border areas
  • Irugur–Podanur Doubling (10.77 km)

The Irugur–Podanur Doubling project will provide a crucial link on the Chennai–Thiruvananthapuram corridor. It will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 277.42 crore. This project will allow the operation of 15 additional passenger trains per day and increase freight capacity by 3.12 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), with annual net earnings expected to rise by Rs 11.77 crore.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
In all, the Lok Sabha Budget session saw three adjournments.
Lok Sabha adjourned as Opp digs its heels on Rahul being allowed to speak before Budget discussion
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people': Childhood friend says 'kind-hearted' superstar follows heart
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement