Indian Railways infra push: Rs 2,414 crore projects approved across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand & Punjab

Indian Railways projects: The Ministry of Railways on Monday approved multiple infrastructure projects worth around Rs 2,414 crore across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Punjab. These rail projects is aimed at eliminating congestion, enhance line capacity, improving safety systems and enabling faster, more reliable passenger and freight movements.
Let’s have a look at these railway projects that are set to provide faster train journeys, higher freight efficiency, improved safety and economic growth.
Barbenda–Damrughutu Doubling & Damrughutu–Bokaro Steel City 3rd & 4th Lines
The Barbenda–Damrughutu doubling and the Damrughutu–Bokaro Steel City third and fourth lines in Jharkhand are major capacity expansion projects under the South Eastern Railway (SER). The corridor is a cornerstone of country’s Energy, Mineral, and Cement. This infra project will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 815.32 crore.
Presently, the line operates at 108% utilisation, with train detention ranging between 90-150 minutes, handling 78 trains daily (38 passenger and 40 freight) and supporting a freight throughput of 35.22 MTPA. Without intervention, utilisation was projected to reach 132% by 2028–29, said Railways.
Electronic Interlocking on High-Density Network (HDN) and Highly Utilized Network (HUN) Routes
To enhance safety and operational efficiency, the national transporter has approved the implementation of Electronic Interlocking (EI) at 34 stations across Northern Railway routes where Kavach is being rolled out. This includes 21 stations in the Delhi Division at a cost of Rs 292.24 crore and 13 stations in the Ambala Division costing Rs 129.17 crore.
These upgrades will enable faster and safer train operations, improve the reliability of signalling systems, support higher train frequencies on high-density routes, and complement modern train protection systems, it said.
The approval of the Rajpura Bypass Line will significantly enhance capacity and operational efficiency on the Ambala–Jalandhar section. It is one of the busiest corridors on Northern Railway. The project will provide direct rail connectivity between New Shambhu Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) station and Kauli station on the Rajpura–Bathinda line, enabling freight trains to bypass the congested Rajpura Yard. It will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 411.96 crore.
The Alappuzha–Ambalapuzha Doubling project will remove a critical single-line constraint on the Ernakulam–Turavur–Kayankulam route. Once completed, it will enable nine additional passenger trains per day in each direction, add 2.88 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of freight capacity, and generate additional annual earnings of Rs 3.23 crore. This rail project will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 324.16 crore.
Palakkad Town–Parli Bypass Line (1.80 km)
The Palakkad Town–Parli Bypass line will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 163.57 crore. It will provide operational and passenger benefits by eliminating engine reversal at Palakkad Junction in Kerala for multiple train services. It reduces average detention of passenger trains by 40-44 minutes and cuts freight detention by up to 120 minutes per train, while also supporting additional passenger services planned from Palakkad Junction.
“By streamlining train movements, the bypass will significantly improve punctuality on routes connecting Shoranur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Pollachi, while easing congestion at one of Southern Railway’s busiest junctions,” the Railways said.
The Irugur–Podanur Doubling project will provide a crucial link on the Chennai–Thiruvananthapuram corridor. It will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 277.42 crore. This project will allow the operation of 15 additional passenger trains per day and increase freight capacity by 3.12 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), with annual net earnings expected to rise by Rs 11.77 crore.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More