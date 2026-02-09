Indian Railways infra push: Rs 2,414 crore projects approved across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand & Punjab

Let's have a look at the newly announced railway projects in India (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways projects: The Ministry of Railways on Monday approved multiple infrastructure projects worth around Rs 2,414 crore across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Punjab. These rail projects is aimed at eliminating congestion, enhance line capacity, improving safety systems and enabling faster, more reliable passenger and freight movements.

Let’s have a look at these railway projects that are set to provide faster train journeys, higher freight efficiency, improved safety and economic growth.

Barbenda–Damrughutu Doubling & Damrughutu–Bokaro Steel City 3rd & 4th Lines

The Barbenda–Damrughutu doubling and the Damrughutu–Bokaro Steel City third and fourth lines in Jharkhand are major capacity expansion projects under the South Eastern Railway (SER). The corridor is a cornerstone of country’s Energy, Mineral, and Cement. This infra project will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 815.32 crore.