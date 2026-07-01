Indian Railways approves Rs 1,131 crore project to boost train operations across Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand

3 min readJul 1, 2026 08:20 AM IST
Indian Railways new projects 2026: The Ministry of Railways has approved multiple projects worth Rs 1,311 crore across Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand. These rail projects are aimed at eliminating congestion, enhancing line capacity, improving safety systems and enabling faster, more passenger and freight train movements.
Let’s have a look at these railway projects that are set to deliver faster train journeys, greater freight efficiency, improved safety, and economic growth.
- Mansi-Saharsa railway line doubling project
The Mansi-Saharsa railway line doubling project in Bihar has been approved at Rs 499 crore. The project falls under the administrative jurisdiction of East Central Railway (ECR).
Currently, the Mansi-Saharsa section is a single-line rail corridor on the Mansi-Saraigarh route, carrying heavy passenger and freight traffic. Around 48 passenger trains run on this section, along with freight trains transporting essential goods such as wheat, maize, ballast, boiled rice, cement, fertilisers, salt, sand, stone and sugar.
According to the national transporter, the line capacity utilisation has already reached 108.11 per cent and is projected to increase to 119.34 pr cent by 2028-29.
To meet the growing demand, the doubling project will add extra rail capacity, allowing smoother movement of both passenger and freight trains. Once completed, it is expected to handle an additional 1.764 million tonnes of freight traffic every year.
- Electronic Interlocking project
The Ministry of Railways has also approved a Rs 432 crore project to replace relay-based interlocking systems with modern Electronic Interlocking (EI) at 27 stations and cabins, including one Intermediate Block Signalling (IBS) location, on the High Density Network (HDN) and Highly Utilised Network (HUN) routes in the Asansol Division of Eastern Railway.
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According to the national transporter, the project will replace 28 relay-based interlocking installations (27 PI/RRI and one IBS) with advanced Electronic Interlocking systems. The upgrade is expected to improve the safety, reliability and operational efficiency of train services.
“Electronic Interlocking is a modern signalling technology that replaces ageing relay-based systems with computer-based interlocking, ensuring higher reliability, faster fault diagnosis, easier maintenance and enhanced operational flexibility,” it said.
- Optical Fibre Cable project
It also approved a Rs 200 crore project to provide the remaining 48-fibre Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) network across South Eastern Railway (SER).
The project will lay 48-fibre OFC over 1,696.2 route kilometres (RKm) across four divisions: Adra (545.4 RKm), Chakradharpur (392.3 RKm), Kharagpur (339.9 RKm) and Ranchi (418.6 RKm). The upgraded fibre network will strengthen railway communications and support safer, more efficient train operations.