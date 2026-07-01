Indian Railways approves Rs 1,131 crore project to boost train operations across Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand

Indian Railways new projects 2026: The Ministry of Railways has approved multiple projects worth Rs 1,311 crore across Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand. These rail projects are aimed at eliminating congestion, enhancing line capacity, improving safety systems and enabling faster, more passenger and freight train movements.

Let’s have a look at these railway projects that are set to deliver faster train journeys, greater freight efficiency, improved safety, and economic growth.

Mansi-Saharsa railway line doubling project

The Mansi-Saharsa railway line doubling project in Bihar has been approved at Rs 499 crore. The project falls under the administrative jurisdiction of East Central Railway (ECR).

Currently, the Mansi-Saharsa section is a single-line rail corridor on the Mansi-Saraigarh route, carrying heavy passenger and freight traffic. Around 48 passenger trains run on this section, along with freight trains transporting essential goods such as wheat, maize, ballast, boiled rice, cement, fertilisers, salt, sand, stone and sugar.