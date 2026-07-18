Railways to develop Rishikesh as feeder station to reduce pressure on Haridwar, boost train capacity

Development of Rishikesh railway station: The Ministry of Railways is set to develop Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh railway station as a feeder station to ease congestion at Haridwar. The project is expected to improve train connectivity, increase the capacity to operate more trains in the region, and enhance passenger experience, particularly during peak pilgrimage seasons.

According to Railways, a feeder station supports a busier station by originating, terminating or diverting trains and passengers.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday announced that Rishikesh railway station will be developed as a feeder station to ease congestion at Haridwar. “A master plan is being prepared to create additional capacity and improve connectivity for passengers travelling to and from Haridwar and Rishikesh,” he said.