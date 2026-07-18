Railways to develop Rishikesh as feeder station to reduce pressure on Haridwar, boost train capacity

Rishikesh railway station will be upgraded as a feeder station to decongest Haridwar, improving train operations and passenger capacity.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readJul 18, 2026 05:12 PM IST
Rishikesh railway station upgrade to reduce pressure on Haridwar, increase train capacity (Image generated using AI)Rishikesh railway station upgrade to reduce pressure on Haridwar, increase train capacity (Image generated using AI)
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Development of Rishikesh railway station: The Ministry of Railways is set to develop Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh railway station as a feeder station to ease congestion at Haridwar. The project is expected to improve train connectivity, increase the capacity to operate more trains in the region, and enhance passenger experience, particularly during peak pilgrimage seasons.

According to Railways, a feeder station supports a busier station by originating, terminating or diverting trains and passengers.

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Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday announced that Rishikesh railway station will be developed as a feeder station to ease congestion at Haridwar. “A master plan is being prepared to create additional capacity and improve connectivity for passengers travelling to and from Haridwar and Rishikesh,” he said.

The Railway Minister also said that Haridwar and Dehradun railway stations will be redeveloped with a special focus on improving facilities for poor and middle-class passengers.

Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off Ramnagar-Dehradun Express train

The announcement came after the minister virtually flagged off the Ramnagar-Dehradun Express, the first direct express train connecting the two cities. The train is set to improve connectivity between the Kumaon and Garhwal regions of the state. It is also expected to promote tourism and pilgrimage in the region.

Ramnagar-Dehradun Express train launched (Image: Ministry of Railways) Ramnagar-Dehradun Express train launched (Image: Ministry of Railways)

“It will improve connectivity to Jim Corbett National Park, the Girija Devi Temple situated on a large rock amid the Kosi River near Ramnagar, and the ancient religious sites of Sitamadhi/Sitavani. In addition, passengers will find it more convenient to access the Char Dham pilgrimage circuit, including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, through onward connectivity from Haridwar and Dehradun,” the Railways said in a statement.

Also Read | PM Modi inaugurates 75 redeveloped railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme – Full list

Ramnagar-Dehradun Express: Train number, timing, stoppages

The Ramnagar-Dehradun Express will run as train number 15310/15309. It will operate every Wednesday and Friday. Train number 15310 will depart Ramnagar at 05:50 hrs and arrive at Dehradun at 12:40 hrs. On the return journey, train number 15309 will depart Dehradun at 15:55 hrs and reach Ramnagar at 23:30 hrs.

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The Ramnagar-Dehradun Express will stop at six station en route. These are: Kashipur, Roshanpur, Pipalsana, Moradabad, Najibabad and Haridwar. The train will comprise AC Second Class, AC Third Class, AC Chair Car, Sleeper Class, Second Sitting and General Second Class coaches.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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