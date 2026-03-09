Indian Railways revises timings of these 4 Vande Bharat trains – Full list

Vande Bharat train schedule: The Ministry of Railways has revised the schedule of four Vande Bharat Express trains. These four semi-high-speed trains are being operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zones. As on January 31, 2026, a total of 164 Vande Bharat Express train services are operational.

Vande Bharat train timing change

The national transporter has made the changes in the operation of: train number 20704 Yesvantpur-Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express, train number 20703 Kacheguda-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express, train number 22231 Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express and train number 22232 Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express. These new changes will come into effect from March 15, 2026.

These 4 Vande Bharat trains to run with revised schedule

Train number 20703 Kacheguda-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express

Flagged off on September 24, 2023, the train number 20703 Kacheguda-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express run on all days except Friday. It commenced its commercial operation on September 25, 2023. The timing of the train has been revised at Hindupur railway station. The train will now arrive at 15:55 hrs instead of 15:48 hrs.