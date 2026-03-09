Indian Railways revises timings of these 4 Vande Bharat trains – Full list

Vande Bharat train schedule: The Ministry of Railways has revised the schedule of four Vande Bharat Express trains. These four semi-high-speed trains are being operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zones. As on January 31, 2026, a total of 164 Vande Bharat Express train services are operational.
Vande Bharat train timing change
The national transporter has made the changes in the operation of: train number 20704 Yesvantpur-Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express, train number 20703 Kacheguda-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express, train number 22231 Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express and train number 22232 Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express. These new changes will come into effect from March 15, 2026.
These 4 Vande Bharat trains to run with revised schedule
Train number 20703 Kacheguda-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express
Flagged off on September 24, 2023, the train number 20703 Kacheguda-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express run on all days except Friday. It commenced its commercial operation on September 25, 2023. The timing of the train has been revised at Hindupur railway station. The train will now arrive at 15:55 hrs instead of 15:48 hrs.
Train number 20704 Yesvantpur-Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express
Introduced on September 24, 2023, the train number 20704 Yesvantpur-Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express runs on all days of the week except Friday. The train commenced its commercial operation on September 25, 2023. The timing of the train has been revised at Hindupur railway station. The train will now arrive at 12:17 hrs instead of 12:08 hrs.
Train number 22231 Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express
Train number 22231 Kalaburagi–SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train runs on all days of the week except Friday. The Kalaburagi–SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train covers a distance of 550 km in 08:45 hrs. The timing of the train has been revised at two railway stations: Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam (will arrive at 11:13 hrs instead of 11:00 hrs) and Yelahanka (will arrive at 12:58 hrs instead of 12:28 hrs).
Train number 22232 Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express
Train number 22232 SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express train runs on all days of the week except Thursday. The timing of the train has been revised at two railway stations: Yelahanka (will arrive at 15:09 hrs instead of 15:05 hrs) and Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam (will arrive at 16:45 hrs instead of 16:23 hrs).
