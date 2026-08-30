Indian Railways revises timings of 2 Vande Bharat Express trains: Check new schedule

Indian Railways has revised the timings of two Vande Bharat Express trains. Check the updated departure and arrival schedules and plan your journey accordingly.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readAug 30, 2026 02:00 PM IST
Vande Bharat train timings revised: Indian Railways announces new schedule for 2 trains (Image: Ministry of Railways)Vande Bharat train timings revised: Indian Railways announces new schedule for 2 trains (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Vande Bharat Express latest update: Indian Railways (IR) has revised the schedule of two Vande Bharat Express trains. The two semi-high-speed trains operate on the Varanasi-Ranchi and Varanasi-Deoghar routes. Passengers travelling on these services are advised to check the revised schedule before planning their journey.

Here are the details of the two trains and their revised timings: 

  • Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat train schedule revised

Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024, the Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express is operated and maintained by the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone. It is the country’s 49th Vande Bharat Express and commenced its commercial service on March 18, 2024.

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Train number 20888/20887 Varanasi-Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express runs every day except Tuesday. It covers a distance of 536 km in 07:50 hrs.

During its journey between Varanasi and Ranchi, train number 20888/20887 Vande Bharat Express stops at eight railway stations. These are: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Sasaram, Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribagh Road, Parasnath, Bokaro Steel City and Muri.

The Northern Railway (NR) has revised the timing of train number 20888 at Varanasi railway station. The new timetable will come into effect from September 2, 2026. Currently, the train departs from Varanasi at 16:05 hrs. From September 2, the train will leave Varanasi at 15:55 hrs. There is no change in the schedule beyond Varanasi.

The Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express offers two seating options: AC Chair Cars and Executive Chair Cars. The ticket price for travelling in an AC Chair Car between Varanasi and Ranchi is Rs 1,470. For an Executive Chair Car, this comes up to Rs 2,695.

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  • Varanasi-Deogarh Vande Bharat Express

The Northern Railway zone has also revised the timings of train number 22500 Varanasi-Deoghar Vande Bharat Express. The revised timetable will come into effect from September 2, 2026. Currently, the train departs from Varanasi at 06:20 hrs. From September 2, it will depart from Varanasi at 06:10 hrs, 10 minutes earlier than its existing schedule. There will be no change in the train’s timings at stations beyond Varanasi.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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