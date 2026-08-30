Indian Railways revises timings of 2 Vande Bharat Express trains: Check new schedule

Vande Bharat Express latest update: Indian Railways (IR) has revised the schedule of two Vande Bharat Express trains. The two semi-high-speed trains operate on the Varanasi-Ranchi and Varanasi-Deoghar routes. Passengers travelling on these services are advised to check the revised schedule before planning their journey.

Here are the details of the two trains and their revised timings:

Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat train schedule revised

Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024, the Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express is operated and maintained by the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone. It is the country’s 49th Vande Bharat Express and commenced its commercial service on March 18, 2024.

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Train number 20888/20887 Varanasi-Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express runs every day except Tuesday. It covers a distance of 536 km in 07:50 hrs.