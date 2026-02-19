Indian Railways revises schedule of Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train:Indian Railways (IR) has revised the schedule of Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2025, this semi-high-speed train is being operated and maintained by the Northern Railway zone.
During its journey between Firozpur Cantt and Delhi, train number 26462/26461 will stop at seven railway stations. These are: Faridkot, Bathinda, Dhuri, Patiala, Ambala Cantt, Kurukshetra and Panipat. However, Northern Railway has now introduced an additional stoppage for the train at Barnala.
“For the convenience of the rail passengers, Railway has decided to provide stoppage of train no. 26462/26461 Firozpur Cantt- Delhi Jn.-Firozpur Cantt Vande Bharat express at Barnala (BNN) station on experimental basis w.e.f February 20, 2026,” it said.
Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Vande Bharat timings
Train number 26462 Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will leave Firozpur Cantonment at 07:55 hrs and arrive in Delhi at 14:35 hrs. In the return direction, train number 26461 Delhi-Firozpur Cantt Vande Bharat will depart from the national capital at 16:00 hrs and arrive in Firozpur Cantt at 22:35 hrs.
However, at Barnala railway station, the Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will arrive at 09:59 hrs and depart at 10:01 hrs. While, train number 26461 Delhi-Firozpur Cantt Vande Bharat will arrive at 20:20 hrs and depart at 20:22 hrs.
Note: The Firozpur Cantt - Delhi Junction Vande Bharat Express (Train 26462/26461) will be operational with effect from JCO-20.02.2026. Barnala station (highlighted) is a key stop on this route connecting Punjab with the national capital.
Train number 26462/26461 Firozpur Cantt-Delhi-Firozpur Cantt Vande Bharat Express train operates six days a week except Wednesday. The train is having eight coaches: 7 air-conditioned chair car coaches and 1 executive air-conditioned chair car coach.
