Indian Railways revises schedule of Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train: Indian Railways (IR) has revised the schedule of Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2025, this semi-high-speed train is being operated and maintained by the Northern Railway zone.

Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat train number

The Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Vande Bharat Express is running as train number 26462/26461. The train covers a distance of 486 km in 6 hours and 40 minutes. This is the fastest train on the route.

Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat route, Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat stops

During its journey between Firozpur Cantt and Delhi, train number 26462/26461 will stop at seven railway stations. These are: Faridkot, Bathinda, Dhuri, Patiala, Ambala Cantt, Kurukshetra and Panipat. However, Northern Railway has now introduced an additional stoppage for the train at Barnala.