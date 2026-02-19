Indian Railways revises schedule of Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Firozpur Cantt–Delhi Vande Bharat schedule revised with new timings and stoppages. Check updated route details announced by Railways.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 05:54 PM IST
Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Vande Bharat Express trainFirozpur Cantt-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train: Indian Railways (IR) has revised the schedule of Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2025, this semi-high-speed train is being operated and maintained by the Northern Railway zone.

Also Read | Bullet train: After Vande Bharat, Govt focuses on designing & manufacturing 280 kmph high-speed trains

Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat train number

The Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Vande Bharat Express is running as train number 26462/26461. The train covers a distance of 486 km in 6 hours and 40 minutes. This is the fastest train on the route.

Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat route, Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat stops

During its journey between Firozpur Cantt and Delhi, train number 26462/26461 will stop at seven railway stations. These are: Faridkot, Bathinda, Dhuri, Patiala, Ambala Cantt, Kurukshetra and Panipat. However, Northern Railway has now introduced an additional stoppage for the train at Barnala.

“For the convenience of the rail passengers, Railway has decided to provide stoppage of train no. 26462/26461 Firozpur Cantt- Delhi Jn.-Firozpur Cantt Vande Bharat express at Barnala (BNN) station on experimental basis w.e.f February 20, 2026,” it said.

Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Vande Bharat timings

Train number 26462 Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will leave Firozpur Cantonment at 07:55 hrs and arrive in Delhi at 14:35 hrs. In the return direction, train number 26461 Delhi-Firozpur Cantt Vande Bharat will depart from the national capital at 16:00 hrs and arrive in Firozpur Cantt at 22:35 hrs.

However, at Barnala railway station, the Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will arrive at 09:59 hrs and depart at 10:01 hrs. While, train number 26461 Delhi-Firozpur Cantt Vande Bharat will arrive at 20:20 hrs and depart at 20:22 hrs.

 

Firozpur Cantt - Delhi Junction Vande Bharat Express

Source: Northern Railway | W.e.f. JCO-20.02.2026
Train no. 26462 Firozpur Cantt - Delhi Jn Vande Bharat ExpressW.e.f. JCO-20.02.2026 Train no. 26461 Delhi Jn - Firozpur Cantt Vande Bharat ExpressW.e.f. JCO-20.02.2026
Arrival Departure Station Name Station Code Arrival Departure
09:10 09:15 Bathinda BTI 21:15 21:20
09:59 10:01 Barnala BNN 20:20 20:22
10:24 10:26 Dhuri Jn DUI 19:56 19:58
Note: The Firozpur Cantt - Delhi Junction Vande Bharat Express (Train 26462/26461) will be operational with effect from JCO-20.02.2026. Barnala station (highlighted) is a key stop on this route connecting Punjab with the national capital.
Express InfoGenIE
 

Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train: Frequency, Coach configuration

Train number 26462/26461 Firozpur Cantt-Delhi-Firozpur Cantt Vande Bharat Express train operates six days a week except Wednesday. The train is having eight coaches: 7 air-conditioned chair car coaches and 1 executive air-conditioned chair car coach.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

