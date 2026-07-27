Viral video of puja with lit oil lamp inside AC train triggers Indian Railways probe

Viral AC train puja video: A video showing a passenger performing puja inside an AC train coach has gone viral on social media, raising concerns over passenger safety and setting off a search effort by the Indian Railways.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior railway official said that authorities are trying to identify the social media account that originally uploaded the video. “Once traced, officials will work to identify the train and the passenger involved,” the official said.

Indian Railways AC train viral video

In the one-minute video that has gone viral on social media, a passenger can be seen performing puja (a Hindu ritual) on the upper berth of an AC train coach with an oil lamp (diya) and incense sticks seen burning in the video. The fellow passengers are heard asking the person to stop, warning that it could harm everyone. One passenger can be heard saying, “It will put everyone at risk.”