Viral video of puja with lit oil lamp inside AC train triggers Indian Railways probe

3 min readUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 06:10 PM IST
Viral AC train puja video: A video showing a passenger performing puja inside an AC train coach has gone viral on social media, raising concerns over passenger safety and setting off a search effort by the Indian Railways.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior railway official said that authorities are trying to identify the social media account that originally uploaded the video. “Once traced, officials will work to identify the train and the passenger involved,” the official said.
Indian Railways AC train viral video
In the one-minute video that has gone viral on social media, a passenger can be seen performing puja (a Hindu ritual) on the upper berth of an AC train coach with an oil lamp (diya) and incense sticks seen burning in the video. The fellow passengers are heard asking the person to stop, warning that it could harm everyone. One passenger can be heard saying, “It will put everyone at risk.”
Recently, the Ministry of Railways increased the penalty for carrying prohibited or offensive goods on trains as part of its efforts to enhance passenger safety and security. The national transporter has tightened its rules by imposing heavy penalties on passengers found violating rules.
In a gazette notification issued on June 19, the Ministry of Railways stated: “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026 (8 of 2026), the Central Government hereby appoints the date of publication of this notification as the date on which the provisions of the said Act, in so far as it relates to serial number 52…the Railways Act, 1989 (24 of 1989) respectively, shall come into force.”
Indian Railways prohibited items rules 2026
Under section 67, 154, 164 and 165 of the Railways Act 1989 carrying inflammable and explosive articles on trains is a punishable offence. Under the provisions of the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026, offences covered under Section 165, a minimum fine of Rs 10,000 has been fixed for bringing or delivering offensive or prohibited goods on the railways for transport. In addition, the concerned person will be liable for any loss or damage caused to the railway. In case of refusal to pay, provisions for imprisonment for up to one year or a minimum fine of Rs 10,000 or both have been made.
List of prohibited items in Indian Railways
According to Railways, the probable causes of fire in trains are due to carrying inflammable goods like stove, gas cylinder, kerosene oil, petrol, fireworks, poll posters, match box, cigarette, etc. in passenger coaches.