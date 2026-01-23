Indian Railways renamed Kalka Mail as Netaji Express in 2021 – here’s the historic reason
Kalka Mail Renamed Netaji Express in 2021: Started in the 19th Century as one of the early commercial passenger train services in India, the Kalka mail has always enjoyed a steady patronage and popularity connecting Howrah with Kalka.
Written by Anish MondalUpdated: January 23, 2026 11:22 AM IST
Kalka Mail renamed Netaji Express: The Howrah-Kalka Mail was renamed as Netaji Express in 2021. (Image: PIB)
Netaji Express, Indian Railways, Kalka Mail renamed Netaji Express: The Ministry of Railways renamed the Kalka Mail as the Netaji Express on January 20, 2021. The train operates between Howrah in West Bengal and Kalka in Haryana via Delhi. It is among the oldest and most popular services of Indian Railways. What many may not know is that the renaming carries a historical significance linked to India’s freedom struggle.
Why Kalka Mail renamed Netaji Express in 2021
The Howrah-Kalka Mail was renamed as Netaji Express in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The renaming of the train came into effect on January 23, 2021.
Started in the 19th Century as one of the early commercial passenger train services in India, the Kalka mail has always enjoyed a steady patronage and popularity connecting Howrah with Kalka.
According to the national transporter, the Howrah-Kalka Mail of Eastern Railway has the glory of being a part of great escape of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during freedom struggle. Netaji escaped from Calcutta (now Kolkata) and reached Gomoh station from where he boarded the Kalka Mail in disguise on January 18, 1941.
Kalka Mail renamed Netaji Express in 2021 (Image: DRM Howrah)
Netaji Express is LHB or ICF rake?
Keeping passenger safety in mind, the zonal railway replaced conventional ICF (Integral Coach Factory) coaches to LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches w.e.f July 14, 2025. The LHB coaches bring several benefits to passengers, ensuring a superior travel experience. These coaches are renowned for their increased spaciousness, upgraded passenger amenities and enhanced comfort.
Kalka Mail renamed Netaji Express in 2021 (Image: DRM Howrah)
The features of LHB coaches include wider windows, providing passengers with panoramic views, and an anti-telescopic mechanism designed to prevent piercing into other coaches during unforeseen accidents.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More