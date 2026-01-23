Indian Railways renamed Kalka Mail as Netaji Express in 2021 – here’s the historic reason

Netaji Express, Indian Railways, Kalka Mail renamed Netaji Express: The Ministry of Railways renamed the Kalka Mail as the Netaji Express on January 20, 2021. The train operates between Howrah in West Bengal and Kalka in Haryana via Delhi. It is among the oldest and most popular services of Indian Railways. What many may not know is that the renaming carries a historical significance linked to India’s freedom struggle.

Why Kalka Mail renamed Netaji Express in 2021

The Howrah-Kalka Mail was renamed as Netaji Express in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The renaming of the train came into effect on January 23, 2021.

Started in the 19th Century as one of the early commercial passenger train services in India, the Kalka mail has always enjoyed a steady patronage and popularity connecting Howrah with Kalka.