Indian Railways Raksha bandhan: These are the Ladies special trains that will run on August 26

The Indian Railways on Thursday announced that its Delhi Division will run special trains for women on the occasion of Raksha bandhan on Sunday. This will make travelling more convenient for women on the day.

The trains will run to and fro in three different routes — from New Delhi to Palwal, New Delhi to Ghaziabad and New Delhi to Panipat — since early morning. The day, which is meant to be a celebration of the love between siblings, will now see a thoughtful gesture by the Indian Railways, making it easier for females to travel and meet their brothers in distant parts with ease and comfort.

This year, Raksha bandhan falls on August 26. It is symbolised by the tying of a Rakhi, a thread, bracelet or talisman on the wrist as a form of bond and ritual protection.

Full list of Ladies Special trains announced by Indian Railways on Rakshabandhan:

# 64491 – Palwal to New Delhi Departure: 8:20 AM Arrival: 10:00 AM

# 64492 – New Delhi to Palwal Departure: 17:50 PM Arrival: 19:20 PM

# 64449 – Ghaziabad to New Delhi Departure: 8:30 AM Arrival: 09:02 AM

# 64450 – New Delhi to Ghaziabad Departure: 17:50 PM Arrival: 18:40 PM

# 64470 – Panipat to New Delhi Departure: 6:40 AM Arrival: 08:55 AM

# 64469 – New Delhi to Palwal Departure: 17:50 PM Arrival: 20:05 PM

