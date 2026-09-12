RailOne app now allows you to book season tickets for other passengers

RailOne app season ticket: Indian Railways has introduced a new shared season ticket facility on the RailOne app to make travel more convenient for passengers. Under the new facility, a registered user can book season tickets not only for themselves but also for up to five more persons, including family members or other passengers. The facility came into effect on September 9, 2026.

According to Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Kota, a season ticket booked for the registered user will become valid from the same day after successful geographical verification. However, a season ticket booked for another person will become valid from the following day.

The minimum age for booking a season ticket for oneself is 18 years. When booking a ticket for another person, the passenger must be at least five years old, he said.

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What is a ‘Season Ticket’ in Railways?

In Railways, a season ticket allows passengers to make multiple journeys between two specified stations in Second Class. For both suburban and non-suburban sections, season tickets can generally be issued for journeys covering a maximum distance of 150 km. The facility is available to both general passengers and students.

However, season ticket holders are not permitted to travel in reserved coaches or on trains where distance-based travel restrictions apply.

RailOne season ticket: QR code and travel rules

The railway official further said that during travel, either a printed copy of the shared season ticket or its PDF version displayed on a mobile phone will be accepted.

“The ticket will carry the passenger’s photograph and a QR code. Ticket-checking staff can scan the QR code using a handheld terminal to verify the ticket when required,” Jain added.

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However, passengers must carry the valid season ticket, as the booking receipt or invoice alone will not be accepted for travel.

The national transporter has also advised passengers to keep the QR code clear and readable while travelling. If the authenticity of a ticket cannot be verified because the QR code is damaged or unreadable, action may be taken as per railway rules.

Also known as Indian Railways’ Super App, the RailOne App also serves as a one-stop digital solution for railway passengers, enabling booking of Unreserved Tickets, Reserved Tickets and Platform Tickets, along with access to multiple integrated services such as IRCTC Rail Connect, NTES, Rail Madad and Food o­n Track – all through a single interface.