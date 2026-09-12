RailOne app now allows you to book season tickets for other passengers

Indian Railways has introduced a new RailOne app facility that allows registered users to book season tickets for up to five other passengers. Check the eligibility, validity and QR code rules.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readSep 12, 2026 11:50 AM IST
RailOne app new feature: Now book season tickets for up to 5 more passengers (Image generated using AI)RailOne app new feature: Now book season tickets for up to 5 more passengers (Image generated using AI)
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RailOne app season ticket: Indian Railways has introduced a new shared season ticket facility on the RailOne app to make travel more convenient for passengers. Under the new facility, a registered user can book season tickets not only for themselves but also for up to five more persons, including family members or other passengers. The facility came into effect on September 9, 2026.

Also Read | IRCTC handled 20 lakh train ticket bookings in a day: How it is managing the festive season rush

According to Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Kota, a season ticket booked for the registered user will become valid from the same day after successful geographical verification. However, a season ticket booked for another person will become valid from the following day.

The minimum age for booking a season ticket for oneself is 18 years. When booking a ticket for another person, the passenger must be at least five years old, he said.

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Also Read | Railways clarifies unreserved ticket rule, says screenshots cannot be used for travel

What is a ‘Season Ticket’ in Railways?

In Railways, a season ticket allows passengers to make multiple journeys between two specified stations in Second Class. For both suburban and non-suburban sections, season tickets can generally be issued for journeys covering a maximum distance of 150 km. The facility is available to both general passengers and students.

However, season ticket holders are not permitted to travel in reserved coaches or on trains where distance-based travel restrictions apply.

RailOne season ticket: QR code and travel rules

The railway official further said that during travel, either a printed copy of the shared season ticket or its PDF version displayed on a mobile phone will be accepted.

“The ticket will carry the passenger’s photograph and a QR code. Ticket-checking staff can scan the QR code using a handheld terminal to verify the ticket when required,” Jain added.

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However, passengers must carry the valid season ticket, as the booking receipt or invoice alone will not be accepted for travel.

The national transporter has also advised passengers to keep the QR code clear and readable while travelling. If the authenticity of a ticket cannot be verified because the QR code is damaged or unreadable, action may be taken as per railway rules.

Also known as Indian Railways’ Super App, the RailOne App also serves as a one-stop digital solution for railway passengers, enabling booking of Unreserved Tickets, Reserved Tickets and Platform Tickets, along with access to multiple integrated services such as IRCTC Rail Connect, NTES, Rail Madad and Food o­n Track – all through a single interface.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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