Indian Railways’ RailOne App to integrate with Bharat Taxi, to provide last-mile connectivity from New Delhi station

The RailOne App can be downloaded from Android Play Store and Apple App Store. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

RailOne App latest news: Indian Railways (IR) has planned to integrate the RailOne App with Bharat Taxi to provide last-mile connectivity from New Delhi railway station. Being developed in collaboration with RailTel, the move aims at reducing the chaos outside station premises, minimise passenger inconvenience, and provide a reliable last-mile transport option.

“To improve the travel experience for passengers arriving at or departing from New Delhi Railway Station, the RailOne App is to be integrated with Bharat Taxi,” it said.

Launched on February 5 by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, the Bharat Taxi is the country’s first cooperative-based taxi service. It has been designed to promote cooperative based economic models while ensuring fair and transparent service delivery.