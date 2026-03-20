Indian Railways’ RailOne App to integrate with Bharat Taxi, to provide last-mile connectivity from New Delhi station

RailOne App latest news:Indian Railways (IR) has planned to integrate the RailOne App with Bharat Taxi to provide last-mile connectivity from New Delhi railway station. Being developed in collaboration with RailTel, the move aims at reducing the chaos outside station premises, minimise passenger inconvenience, and provide a reliable last-mile transport option.
“To improve the travel experience for passengers arriving at or departing from New Delhi Railway Station, the RailOne App is to be integrated with Bharat Taxi,” it said.
Launched on February 5 by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, the Bharat Taxi is the country’s first cooperative-based taxi service. It has been designed to promote cooperative based economic models while ensuring fair and transparent service delivery.
RailOne App download
In a statement on March 18, the Ministry of Railways said that the RailOne App has recorded 2.57 crore downloads as of March 15, 2026, with an average of 7.64 lakh tickets – both reserved and unreserved – being booked daily. The RailOne App can be downloaded from Android Play Store and Apple App Store.
Also known as Indian Railways’ Super App, the RailOne App also serves as a one-stop digital solution for railway passengers, enabling booking of Unreserved Tickets, Reserved Tickets and Platform Tickets, along with access to multiple integrated services such as IRCTC Rail Connect, NTES, Rail Madad and Food on Track – all through a single interface.
Indian Railways RailOne app features
Passengers can book reserved tickets, unreserved tickets and platform tickets effortlessly from one app.
The booking process is simple and secure, with multiple payment options including UPI, debit/credit cards, R-wallet and net banking.
Live train running status, delays and updated arrival/departure timings, real-time coach position and platform information help passengers board trains with ease.
Passengers can conveniently Track PNR status (Confirmed/RAC/ Waitlisted). Manage cancellations and monitor refund status—all in one place.
RailOne enables passengers to order food directly to their seats from IRCTC-approved vendors.
Complaints, feedback and service requests can be lodged easily through integrated Rail Madad support.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More