Indian Railways: RAC passengers in AC coaches must get complete bedroll kit

2 min readAug 5, 2026 12:27 PM IST
RAC passengers railways bedroll facilities: Indian Railways has clarified that passengers travelling on Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) tickets in AC coaches must be provided with a complete bedroll kit. The clarification confirms that RAC passengers are entitled to a complete bedroll kit and aims to ensure the same service on all trains, as bedroll charges are already included in the ticket fare.
In a letter dated August 4, 2026, to all zonal railways, the Railway Board directed them to provide a complete bedroll kit (linen and blanket) to every RAC passenger travelling in AC classes, except AC Chair Car.
Railway Board directs Zones to provide complete bedroll kits to RAC passengers
The Railway Board first decided to provide complete bedroll kits to RAC passengers in AC classes through Commercial Circular No. 50 of 2009, issued on September 23, 2009.
“Board has examined the matter and it has been decided that Blanket and a Bedsheet may be given to RAC passengers travelling in AC Classes collected (except AC Chair Car) as the bedroll charges are included in fare being from them and it is also a requirement in AC Class,” the circular stated.
However, it said it is still receiving complaints through various channels about RAC passengers either not being provided bedroll kits or receiving incomplete ones.
It reiterated its instructions to all zonal railways to ensure that every RAC passenger travelling in AC classes, except AC Chair Car, is provided with a complete bedroll kit at par with other confirmed passengers in the coach.
Complete Bedroll Kits for RAC Passengers in AC Classes
Railway Board reiterates: every RAC passenger travelling in AC Classes (except AC Chair Car) must get a complete bedroll kit (linen & blanket), at par with confirmed passengers.
Letter dated 18.12.2023
Letter dated 12.12.2017
Letter dated 16.11.2016
Main Points
1
Every RAC passenger in AC Classes (except AC Chair Car) must get a complete bedroll kit, at par with confirmed passengers.
2
Complaints of non-provision or inadequate kits to RAC passengers are still being received.
3
Railway Board instructions to be enforced for strict compliance across all zones.
Source: Railway Board
How many RAC passengers can be accommodated in each coach?
In 2016, the Ministry of Railways increased the number of berths earmarked for Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) passengers in Sleeper Class, Third AC and Second AC coaches.
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Under the revised norms, up to 14 RAC passengers can be accommodated in Sleeper Class using seven side lower berths, while Third AC can accommodate eight RAC passengers using four side lower berths. In Second AC, six RAC passengers can be accommodated using three side lower berths.