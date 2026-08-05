Indian Railways: RAC passengers in AC coaches must get complete bedroll kit

RAC passengers railways bedroll facilities: Indian Railways has clarified that passengers travelling on Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) tickets in AC coaches must be provided with a complete bedroll kit. The clarification confirms that RAC passengers are entitled to a complete bedroll kit and aims to ensure the same service on all trains, as bedroll charges are already included in the ticket fare.

In a letter dated August 4, 2026, to all zonal railways, the Railway Board directed them to provide a complete bedroll kit (linen and blanket) to every RAC passenger travelling in AC classes, except AC Chair Car.

Railway Board directs Zones to provide complete bedroll kits to RAC passengers

The Railway Board first decided to provide complete bedroll kits to RAC passengers in AC classes through Commercial Circular No. 50 of 2009, issued on September 23, 2009.