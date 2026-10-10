Vande Bharat train manufactured in Punjab completes 180 kmph trial on Mathura-Nagda section

Indian Railways' new Vande Bharat train completes a 180 kmph trial on the Mathura–Nagda section. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Vande Bharat train latest update: Indian Railways‘ new Vande Bharat train has completed a high-speed trial at 180 kmph on the Mathura-Nagda section. The 16-coach Vande Bharat Chair Car trainset has been manufactured at Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, Punjab.

According to Ministry of Railways, the trial took place on October 8, 2026, under the supervision of the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS). The inspection assessed the train’s high-speed performance, operational efficiency and safety parameters.

New Vande Bharat train undergoes a high-speed trial on the Mathura-Nagda section. (Image: Ministry of Railways) New Vande Bharat train undergoes a high-speed trial on the Mathura-Nagda section. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Vande Bharat train undergoes high-speed trial

The newly manufactured Vande Bharat trainset is equipped with an advanced propulsion system designed to support its operations.

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During the trial on the Mathura-Nagda section, railway safety officials assessed the train’s performance at a speed of 180 kmph. The inspection covered key safety parameters and the trainset’s operational performance at high speed.