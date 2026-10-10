Vande Bharat train manufactured in Punjab completes 180 kmph trial on Mathura-Nagda section

3 min readOct 10, 2026 09:39 AM IST
Vande Bharat train latest update: Indian Railways‘ new Vande Bharat train has completed a high-speed trial at 180 kmph on the Mathura-Nagda section. The 16-coach Vande Bharat Chair Car trainset has been manufactured at Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, Punjab.
According to Ministry of Railways, the trial took place on October 8, 2026, under the supervision of the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS). The inspection assessed the train’s high-speed performance, operational efficiency and safety parameters.
New Vande Bharat train undergoes a high-speed trial on the Mathura-Nagda section. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Vande Bharat train undergoes high-speed trial
The newly manufactured Vande Bharat trainset is equipped with an advanced propulsion system designed to support its operations.
During the trial on the Mathura-Nagda section, railway safety officials assessed the train’s performance at a speed of 180 kmph. The inspection covered key safety parameters and the trainset’s operational performance at high speed.
However, completing a trial at 180 kmph does not automatically mean the train will operate at that speed during regular passenger services. Its permitted operating speed will depend on the applicable safety clearances and operational requirements.
RCF Kapurthala records highest-ever coach production
In the financial year 2025–26, RCF Kapurthala achieved its highest-ever annual production of 2,383 coaches. It produces coaches for modern trainsets, including Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains. The factory also exports railway coaches to several countries in Asia and Africa.
Vande Bharat train features
Vande Bharat Chair Car rake features ergonomically designed reclining seats with ample legroom, large panoramic windows to provide better views and natural lighting and fully air-conditioned coaches to maintain a pleasant temperature throughout the trip. The train also has automatic sliding doors, bio-vacuum toilets, and a smooth suspension system that reduces jerks and vibrations.
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- Fitted with KAVACH.
- Jerk Free Semi-Permanent couplers.
- Centrally controlled Automatic Plug Doors and Fully Sealed wider gangways.
- Emergency Alarm Push buttons and Talk Back Units on all Coaches.
- Improved fire safety – Aerosol based fire detection and suppression system in electrical cabinets and lavatories.
- Higher acceleration with design/operating speed of 180/160 KMPH.
- Driver-Guard communication with voice recording facility & Crash hardened memory.
- Air conditioning units with indigenously developed UV-C lamp based disinfection system.
- Better Ride Comfort.
- CCTVs in all Coaches.
- For Divyangjan passengers special lavatory in the driving coaches on each end.
- Coach condition monitoring System (CCMS) display with remote monitoring.