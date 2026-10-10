Vande Bharat train manufactured in Punjab completes 180 kmph trial on Mathura-Nagda section

Indian Railways' new 16-coach Vande Bharat train, manufactured at Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, Punjab, has completed a high-speed trial at 180 kmph on the Mathura-Nagda section.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readOct 10, 2026 09:39 AM IST
Indian Railways' new Vande Bharat train completes a 180 kmph trial on the Mathura–Nagda section. (Image: Ministry of Railways)Indian Railways' new Vande Bharat train completes a 180 kmph trial on the Mathura–Nagda section. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Make us preferred source on Google

Vande Bharat train latest update: Indian Railways‘ new Vande Bharat train has completed a high-speed trial at 180 kmph on the Mathura-Nagda section. The 16-coach Vande Bharat Chair Car trainset has been manufactured at Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, Punjab.

According to Ministry of Railways, the trial took place on October 8, 2026, under the supervision of the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS). The inspection assessed the train’s high-speed performance, operational efficiency and safety parameters.

New Vande Bharat train undergoes a high-speed trial on the Mathura-Nagda section. (Image: Ministry of Railways) New Vande Bharat train undergoes a high-speed trial on the Mathura-Nagda section. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Vande Bharat train undergoes high-speed trial

The newly manufactured Vande Bharat trainset is equipped with an advanced propulsion system designed to support its operations.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

During the trial on the Mathura-Nagda section, railway safety officials assessed the train’s performance at a speed of 180 kmph. The inspection covered key safety parameters and the trainset’s operational performance at high speed.

However, completing a trial at 180 kmph does not automatically mean the train will operate at that speed during regular passenger services. Its permitted operating speed will depend on the applicable safety clearances and operational requirements.

RCF Kapurthala records highest-ever coach production

In the financial year 2025–26, RCF Kapurthala achieved its highest-ever annual production of 2,383 coaches. It produces coaches for modern trainsets, including Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains. The factory also exports railway coaches to several countries in Asia and Africa.

Vande Bharat train features

Vande Bharat Chair Car rake features ergonomically designed reclining seats with ample legroom, large panoramic windows to provide better views and natural lighting and fully air-conditioned coaches to maintain a pleasant temperature throughout the trip. The train also has automatic sliding doors, bio-vacuum toilets, and a smooth suspension system that reduces jerks and vibrations.

Story continues below this ad
  • Fitted with KAVACH.
  • Jerk Free Semi-Permanent couplers.
  • Centrally controlled Automatic Plug Doors and Fully Sealed wider gangways.
  • Emergency Alarm Push buttons and Talk Back Units on all Coaches.
  • Improved fire safety – Aerosol based fire detection and suppression system in electrical cabinets and lavatories.
  • Higher acceleration with design/operating speed of 180/160 KMPH.
  • Driver-Guard communication with voice recording facility & Crash hardened memory.
  • Air conditioning units with indigenously developed UV-C lamp based disinfection system.
  • Better Ride Comfort.
  • CCTVs in all Coaches.
  • For Divyangjan passengers special lavatory in the driving coaches on each end.
  • Coach condition monitoring System (CCMS) display with remote monitoring.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments