Indian Railways PSU eyes Vande Bharat exports on standard-gauge platform

Vande Bharat Export: RITES Limited, an Indian Railways (IR) PSU, is exploring the export of Vande Bharat trains on a standard-gauge platform. Since its launch in 2019, Vande Bharat Express trains have carried more than 9 crore passengers. Currently, 81 pairs of Vande Bharat services with Chair Car coaches are running across the IR network.

In India, Vande Bharat trains currently run on the Broad Gauge (BG) railway network. Broad Gauge means the distance between the two rails is 1,676 mm. In comparison, Standard Gauge has a rail distance of 1,435 mm.

According to the Ministry of Railways, Vande Bharat Express trains can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in around 52 seconds. The ministry said this performance compares favourably with semi-high-speed trains in countries such as Japan and several European nations, while Vande Bharat operates on existing railway infrastructure.