Indian Railways PSU eyes Vande Bharat exports on standard-gauge platform

An Indian Railways PSU is exploring Vande Bharat exports using a standard-gauge platform, opening a potential new avenue for overseas rail markets.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Aug 16, 2026 06:03 PM IST
Vande Bharat trains have a maximum design speed of 180 kmph and a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph. (Image: Ministry of Railways)Vande Bharat trains have a maximum design speed of 180 kmph and a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Vande Bharat Export: RITES Limited, an Indian Railways (IR) PSU, is exploring the export of Vande Bharat trains on a standard-gauge platform. Since its launch in 2019, Vande Bharat Express trains have carried more than 9 crore passengers. Currently, 81 pairs of Vande Bharat services with Chair Car coaches are running across the IR network.

In India, Vande Bharat trains currently run on the Broad Gauge (BG) railway network. Broad Gauge means the distance between the two rails is 1,676 mm. In comparison, Standard Gauge has a rail distance of 1,435 mm.

According to the Ministry of Railways, Vande Bharat Express trains can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in around 52 seconds. The ministry said this performance compares favourably with semi-high-speed trains in countries such as Japan and several European nations, while Vande Bharat operates on existing railway infrastructure.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Sleeper: 24-car trainset nears production, says ICF GM

In a statement, RITES CMD Rahul Mithal said the company has started exploring the possibility of exporting Vande Bharat trains on the standard-gauge platform to overseas markets. He added that initial discussions with Indian Railways have already begun to develop a standard-gauge prototype.

“We have already initiated the possibility of exporting Vande Bharat on the standard gauge platform to certain geographies. We have reached out to certain possible countries, which have even some interests in it. The process of trying to develop a prototype on the standard gauge platform, the initial discussions with Indian Railways have already started. I think in the coming months, this will gather pace in terms of developing the first prototype on the standard gauge platform,” he said, according to an exchange filing.

Earlier, in October 2025, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Indian Railways is emerging as a major exporter. He said India is also working on the next generation of high-speed trains, with a strong focus on the international export market.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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