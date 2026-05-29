Indian Railways PSU to deliver first 20-coach train rake to Bangladesh in 2 months

Indian Railways coach export: RITES Limited, an Indian Railways PSU, is set to deliver the first rake of 20 passenger coaches to Bangladesh Railway within the next two months. The shipment is part of a larger contract for the supply of 200 Broad Gauge (BG) passenger coaches to Bangladesh Railways.

In April, Bangladesh Railway Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam informed Parliament that the country will import 200 Broad Gauge (BG) passenger coaches from India. The minister added that 200 BG coaches will be inducted into the Bangladesh Railway fleet between June 2026 and December 2027.

Earlier, RITES Limited had supplied 120 Broad Gauge (BG) LHB passenger coaches, 36 BG locomotives and 10 Meter Gauge locomotives to Bangladesh Railway. The company has also collaborated with Bangladesh Railways on several other railway infrastructure projects.