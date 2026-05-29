Indian Railways PSU to deliver first 20-coach train rake to Bangladesh in 2 months

Indian Railways coach export: RITES Limited, an Indian Railways PSU, is set to deliver the first rake of 20 passenger coaches to Bangladesh Railway within the next two months. The shipment is part of a larger contract for the supply of 200 Broad Gauge (BG) passenger coaches to Bangladesh Railways.
In April, Bangladesh Railway Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam informed Parliament that the country will import 200 Broad Gauge (BG) passenger coaches from India. The minister added that 200 BG coaches will be inducted into the Bangladesh Railway fleet between June 2026 and December 2027.
Earlier, RITES Limited had supplied 120 Broad Gauge (BG) LHB passenger coaches, 36 BG locomotives and 10 Meter Gauge locomotives to Bangladesh Railway. The company has also collaborated with Bangladesh Railways on several other railway infrastructure projects.
RITES to export first 20-coach train rake to Bangladesh
In a statement, RITES CMD Rahul Mithal said that one of the key components of the company’s export plans is the supply of 200 coaches to Bangladesh. He added that the project is on track and the first rake of 20 coaches is expected to be delivered within the next two months.
Mithal further stated that the prototypes have already been approved and final production is underway. The coaches are currently in the finishing stage, paving the way for the delivery of the first rake soon.
“…one of the key elements of this is the 200 coaches of Bangladesh. And they are fully on track, which, as we have been indicating, is the first rake of 20 coaches, we are trying to send. The prototypes have been approved. The final production has started. They are in the finishing stage. So, the first rake should go in about two months’ time.
And with that, once the first rake goes, we should be able to maximize as many rakes, with gaps of at least three-four rakes minimum in this FY. We are trying to step it up, the production rate will increase after the delivery of the first rake,” he added.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More