Private train operations likely to begin by April 2023: Railway Board Chairman

Private train operations are likely to begin by April 2023 and all coaches for the service would be procured under the ‘Make in India’ policy, announced the Railway Board Chairman Thursday.

Stating that the train sets in the service would be brought and maintained by private operators, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said that they would be penalised in case any performance indicators were not met by them in passenger train operations.

He added that private participation in passenger train operations would constitute only 5 per cent of the total operations, adding that roping in of private players in the railway sector meant quantum jump in technology and boosting speeds.

On Wednesday, the Railways formally kicked off its plans to allow private entities to operate passenger trains on its network by inviting request for qualifications (RFQ) for participation on 109 pairs of routes through 151 modern trains, the national transporter said.

The project, intended to break the Railways’ longstanding monopoly in running rail services, would entail a private sector investment of around Rs 30,000 crore.

The national transporter’s invitation of “request for qualification” proposals comes around eight months after an empowered group of secretaries led by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant started steering the long-pending subject.

Global rolling stock manufacturers with Indian partners are expected to be keenly interested in the contract. Sources said that Chinese companies will not be entertained given the current tensions with Beijing. The Railways, however, has not officially commented on the subject.

“The objective of this initiative is to introduce modern technology rolling stock with reduced maintenance, reduced transit time, boost job creation, provide enhanced safety, provide world-class travel experience to passengers,” the Railways said in a statement.

The 109 origin-destination routes have been divided into 12 clusters across the rail network. Each train on these routes shall have a minimum of 16 coaches, it said.

The Railways also said that a majority of these modern trains are to be manufactured in India; the private entity shall be responsible for financing, procuring, operating and maintaining them.

The trains will be designed for a maximum speed of 160 kmph and the running time between a pair of origin and destination stations is envisaged to be less than what trains currently take.

To make the deal viable for private players, the Railways has decided to levy haulage charges by delinking the cost of energy consumed by the train.

