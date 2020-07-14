Foot-operated taps, copper coating and ionised AC air – a peek into Railways ‘Post-Covid’ coaches

The coaches have been designed at the Railway Coach Factory in Kapurthala. (Source: Twitter/PiyushGoyal) The coaches have been designed at the Railway Coach Factory in Kapurthala. (Source: Twitter/PiyushGoyal)

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Monday took to social media to share details of newly customised “Post-COVID” coaches designed by the Railways. Goyal indicated that these new coaches “could be the new normal”.

“Future Ready Railway: Designed to fight Coronavirus, Railways creates 1st ‘ Post-COVID Coach’ with handsfree amenities, copper-coated handrails and latches, plasma air purification, Titanium di-oxide coating. For COVID-Free passenger journey!” Goyal said in a tweet.

Future Ready Railway: Designed to fight Coronavirus, Railways creates 1st ‘Post COVID Coach’ with: ??Handsfree amenities

??Copper-coated handrails & latches

??Plasma air purification

??Titanium di-oxide coating For COVID-Free passenger journey! Details: https://t.co/VAVDu6lDST pic.twitter.com/yWakrxt4s2 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 14, 2020

The coaches rolled out from the Railway Coach Factory in Kapurthala have foot-operated water tap and soap dispensers, lavatory doors, flush valve and latches.

Giving details of the two coaches, one air-conditioned and other non-air conditioned, Railways said the use of hands to navigate washrooms and other parts has been brought down to a minimum, making them almost hands-free.

Copper-coated latches. (Source: Twitter/Piyush Goyal) Copper-coated latches. (Source: Twitter/Piyush Goyal)

The Railways has also installed copper-coated handrails and latches. “Copper degrades the virus landed on it within a few hours. Copper has anti-microbial properties. When virus lands on copper, Ion blasts pathogen and destroys the DNA and RNA inside the virus,” it said Railways said.

The coaches also have the provision of plasma air equipment in the AC duct that will sterilise the coaches using ionised air to make it COVID-19 free.

The coaches have foot-operated water tap and soap dispensers. (Source: Twitter/Piyush Goyal) The coaches have foot-operated water tap and soap dispensers. (Source: Twitter/Piyush Goyal)

A special nanostructured titanium dioxide coating has also been applied on washbasins, lavatory, seats and berths, snack table, glass window, floor.

“This is an eco-friendly water-based coating that kills viruses, bacteria, mould, and fungal growth and most importantly enhances indoor air quality. It is non-toxic and approved by the food testing laboratory of the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA). It is considered to be a safe substance, and is harmless for humans,” Railways said.

The coating, which which is effective for 12 months, has been applied on every surface that comes in human contact.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd