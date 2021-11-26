Platform ticket price reduced from Rs 30 to Rs 10

The Indian Railways on Thursday reduced the prices of platform tickets to the pre-Covid era rates. The tickets will now be available for Rs 10 as before.

The prices were earlier increased to Rs 30 with an aim of decongesting railway stations to contain the transmission of the virus.

This comes a day after Central Railway announced to revert the price of platform tickets at key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from Rs 50 to Rs 10 from Thursday. The stations include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane, Kalyan and Panvel railway stations.

Recently, the Railways decided to resume cooked meals and restore all trains that were stopped over a year ago amid Covid-19 curbs. Currently, only packaged ready-to-eat food is available on payment in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and other trains. This decision effectively restored train services to the pre-pandemic state.