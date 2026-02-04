Indian Railways plans to manufacture 260 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets

Vande Bharat Sleeper train: The Ministry of Railways has planned to manufacture 260 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets, with two rakes currently operating on the Howrah-Kamakhya and Kamakhya-Howrah routes. Designed for long-distance journeys of up to 1,500 km, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express has been indigenously developed.

In a written statement in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “For long distance travel, the sleeper variant of Vande Bharat Express has been indigenously designed and developed. Two such trains have already been manufactured. After extensive trials these are presently operational between Howrah and Kamakhya. A total of 260 rakes of Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets have been planned for manufacture.”