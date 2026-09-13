Indian Railways carries 67.27 crore passengers in August: Suburban travel up 9%

Indian Railways passenger traffic August 2026: Indian Railways carried 67.27 crore passengers in August 2026, compared with 64.43 crore passengers during the same month last year, according to the Ministry of Railways. This comes as the national transporter continues to expand passenger services and add new trains, augmenting extra coaches to meet travel demand across the country.

Suburban travel sees 9% growth

According to Railways, 38.01 crore passengers travelled on suburban services in August 2026, compared with 34.89 crore in August last year.

Suburban trains, also known as local trains, play an important role in daily travel, particularly in densely populated urban areas, where large numbers of passengers depend on the railway network for affordable transportation. The year-on-year rise shows continued demand for suburban rail services.