Indian Railways carries 67.27 crore passengers in August: Suburban travel up 9%

3 min readSep 13, 2026 02:09 PM IST
Indian Railways passenger traffic August 2026: Indian Railways carried 67.27 crore passengers in August 2026, compared with 64.43 crore passengers during the same month last year, according to the Ministry of Railways. This comes as the national transporter continues to expand passenger services and add new trains, augmenting extra coaches to meet travel demand across the country.
Suburban travel sees 9% growth
According to Railways, 38.01 crore passengers travelled on suburban services in August 2026, compared with 34.89 crore in August last year.
Suburban trains, also known as local trains, play an important role in daily travel, particularly in densely populated urban areas, where large numbers of passengers depend on the railway network for affordable transportation. The year-on-year rise shows continued demand for suburban rail services.
More special trains during festival season
The Railways also operated special train services during the Rakshabandhan festival period to meet the increase in passenger demand. According to the national transporter, 144 trips of Rakshabandhan Special trains were operated between August 25 and 31, 2026. This was higher than the 48 trips operated between August 8 and 14, 2025.
The additional services provided passengers with more travel options during the festival period, when many people travel to their hometowns to meet family and relatives.
New Amrit Bharat train services
It also introduced new Amrit Bharat train services to expand long-distance passenger connectivity. These trains are aimed at providing affordable travel between major cities and regional centres. The introduction of new services is part of the national transporter’s efforts to improve connectivity and provide more travel options to passengers.
Apart from these, it also regularized seven special trains to Amrit Bharat services that includes:
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- Subedarganj – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus
- Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus
- Gorakhpur – Delhi Jn
- Ahmedabad – Bhagalpur
- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Prayagraj Jn
- Prayagraj Jn – Udhna Jn
- Dhanbad – Coimbatore
Railways also strengthens freight network
Along with passenger services, Indian Railways is continuing to expand its freight infrastructure. According to the national transporter, the expansion of Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs) is helping improve rail connectivity for industries and strengthen the country’s logistics network.
In August 2026, 5 new Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals were commissioned, taking the total number of commissioned GCTs to 149 as on August 31, 2026. The newly commissioned terminals are at –
- Shivlakha, Gujarat
- Nalli, Tamil Nadu
- Shaktinagar, Uttar Pradesh
- Deoragram, Madhya Pradesh
- Brajrajnagar , Odisha
Indian Railways transported 137.9 million tonnes of freight in August 2026, compared with 130.9 million tonnes in August 2025, registering a 5.4 per cent year-on-year growth.
The increase in freight movement was due to demand from key sectors, including coal, iron ore, steel, fertilisers and other commodities. Higher freight movement also helps industries transport goods more efficiently across different regions. Freight revenue also increased by 6.27 per cent in August 2026 compared with the same month last year, according to IR.