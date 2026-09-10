Indian Railways records highest-ever daily bookings, 22.26 lakh tickets booked

Indian Railways recorded its highest-ever daily passenger bookings, with 22.26 lakh tickets booked in a single day through the reservation system.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Sep 10, 2026 04:13 PM IST
Indian Railways' highest-ever daily bookings reach 22.26 lakh tickets (Image generated using AI)Indian Railways' highest-ever daily bookings reach 22.26 lakh tickets (Image generated using AI)
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Indian Railways Passenger Reservation System: Indian Railways’ Passenger Reservation System (PRS) recorded its highest-ever daily ticket bookings on September 7, 2026. For the first time, daily bookings on the PRS crossed the 22-lakh mark.

Why It Matters

The Passenger Reservation System is used for booking reserved train tickets across Indian Railways. It handles a large volume of passenger reservations and plays an important role in managing bookings for long-distance and other reserved train services.

Developed by Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the PRS has been the backbone of railway reservations for nearly four decades. Introduced in 1986, it replaced the earlier manual reservation system and has since evolved to support online and mobile ticket booking.

PRS crosses 22 lakh ticket bookings in a day

According to the latest figures shared by CRIS, the PRS recorded 22,26,786 lakh ticket bookings on September 7. This is around 9 per cent higher than the previous record. The earlier highest daily booking figure was 20,45,272 tickets, recorded on August 19, 2025.

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“With 22.26 lakh tickets booked in a day, the PRS continues to demonstrate its scale, resilience and ability to serve millions of passengers,” CRIS said in a statement.

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What is Passenger Reservation System in Indian Railways?

The PRS is the computerised system used by Indian Railways to manage reserved train tickets. It allows passengers to book, change and cancel tickets, while also handling seat allocation, waitlists, RAC status, reservation charts and passenger enquiries.

The system connects railway reservation centres with online booking platforms, making the ticket reservation process easier and more efficient.

How PRS changed railway ticket booking

The PRS replaced manual reservation registers and counter-based booking with an electronic system. As the railway network expanded, it grew into a nationwide reservation platform, allowing passengers to book train tickets from different locations across the country through the Country-wide Network for Computerised Enhanced Reservation and Ticketing (CONCERT).

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Today, passengers can make reservations through railway reservation counters, websites and mobile apps. Online bookings are available through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile app, as well as the RailOne app, allowing passengers to book tickets from anywhere.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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