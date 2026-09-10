Indian Railways records highest-ever daily bookings, 22.26 lakh tickets booked

Indian Railways Passenger Reservation System: Indian Railways’ Passenger Reservation System (PRS) recorded its highest-ever daily ticket bookings on September 7, 2026. For the first time, daily bookings on the PRS crossed the 22-lakh mark.

Why It Matters The Passenger Reservation System is used for booking reserved train tickets across Indian Railways. It handles a large volume of passenger reservations and plays an important role in managing bookings for long-distance and other reserved train services.

Developed by Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the PRS has been the backbone of railway reservations for nearly four decades. Introduced in 1986, it replaced the earlier manual reservation system and has since evolved to support online and mobile ticket booking.