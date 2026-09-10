Indian Railways records highest-ever daily bookings, 22.26 lakh tickets booked

3 min readUpdated: Sep 10, 2026 04:13 PM IST
Indian Railways Passenger Reservation System: Indian Railways’ Passenger Reservation System (PRS) recorded its highest-ever daily ticket bookings on September 7, 2026. For the first time, daily bookings on the PRS crossed the 22-lakh mark.
Why It Matters
The Passenger Reservation System is used for booking reserved train tickets across Indian Railways. It handles a large volume of passenger reservations and plays an important role in managing bookings for long-distance and other reserved train services.
Developed by Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the PRS has been the backbone of railway reservations for nearly four decades. Introduced in 1986, it replaced the earlier manual reservation system and has since evolved to support online and mobile ticket booking.
PRS crosses 22 lakh ticket bookings in a day
According to the latest figures shared by CRIS, the PRS recorded 22,26,786 lakh ticket bookings on September 7. This is around 9 per cent higher than the previous record. The earlier highest daily booking figure was 20,45,272 tickets, recorded on August 19, 2025.
“With 22.26 lakh tickets booked in a day, the PRS continues to demonstrate its scale, resilience and ability to serve millions of passengers,” CRIS said in a statement.
What is Passenger Reservation System in Indian Railways?
The PRS is the computerised system used by Indian Railways to manage reserved train tickets. It allows passengers to book, change and cancel tickets, while also handling seat allocation, waitlists, RAC status, reservation charts and passenger enquiries.
The system connects railway reservation centres with online booking platforms, making the ticket reservation process easier and more efficient.
How PRS changed railway ticket booking
The PRS replaced manual reservation registers and counter-based booking with an electronic system. As the railway network expanded, it grew into a nationwide reservation platform, allowing passengers to book train tickets from different locations across the country through the Country-wide Network for Computerised Enhanced Reservation and Ticketing (CONCERT).
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Today, passengers can make reservations through railway reservation counters, websites and mobile apps. Online bookings are available through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile app, as well as the RailOne app, allowing passengers to book tickets from anywhere.