Indian Railways orders faster completion of train accident inquiries

3 min readUpdated: Aug 6, 2026 01:29 PM IST
Train Accident Inquiries: Indian Railways has instructed its zones and officials to expedite the completion of train accident inquiries, with a renewed focus on timely investigations and quicker implementation of safety recommendations. The move is intended to further strengthen accountability and enhance rail safety across the network.
In a letter dated August 3, 2026, to all General Managers (GMs), the Railway Board (RB) said that several train accident inquiries have not been completed within the prescribed time limit. During a safety review, it found that the main reasons for the delay were the late formation of inquiry committees and officers handling the inquiries being disturbed by their regular office work.
To ensure accident inquiries are completed on time without affecting the quality of the investigation, the Railway Board has asked all zonal railways to identify a dedicated location near the accident site immediately after an accident. This location will be used exclusively by the Inquiry Committee to carry out its work without interruptions.
“This will enable all members of the Committee to work in coordination, focus on the investigation, examine the available evidence expeditiously, and finalize the inquiry report in continuous sittings, as far as practicable,” the RB said.
It has also asked all zonal railways to review pending train accident inquiries and take necessary steps to ensure they are completed within the prescribed time limit.
“”It may also be ensured that the current status and all relevant details of all the accident inquiries are reviewed and updated on weekly basis,” the Railway Board said.
Why Accident Inquiries Are Getting Delayed
Departmental inquiries into train accidents are not being finalized within the prescribed time limit. Two likely reasons have been identified:
Likely Reasons for Delay
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Delayed Committee Nomination
Inquiry committee not nominated within one day of the accident.
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Routine Work Disruption
Officers conducting inquiry proceedings get disturbed by routine office work.
Recommended Fix
Identify a dedicated location near the accident site for the Inquiry Committee's exclusive use, enabling coordinated, uninterrupted work and timely finalization of the report.
Source: Railway Board
Train accidents in India
In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on July 29, 2026, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that only two consequential train accidents have been reported so far in FY 2026-27. He said 16 such accidents were reported in FY 2025-26, 31 in FY 2024-25, and 55 in FY 2019-20.
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The minister also said the Ministry of Railways has significantly increased spending on railway safety. The safety budget is Rs 1,20,389 crore for FY 2026-27, compared with Rs 1,17,693 crore in FY 2025-26, Rs 1,14,022 crore in FY 2024-25, Rs 1,01,662 crore in FY 2023-24, and Rs 87,336 crore in FY 2022-23.