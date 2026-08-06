Indian Railways orders faster completion of train accident inquiries

Train Accident Inquiries: Indian Railways has instructed its zones and officials to expedite the completion of train accident inquiries, with a renewed focus on timely investigations and quicker implementation of safety recommendations. The move is intended to further strengthen accountability and enhance rail safety across the network.

In a letter dated August 3, 2026, to all General Managers (GMs), the Railway Board (RB) said that several train accident inquiries have not been completed within the prescribed time limit. During a safety review, it found that the main reasons for the delay were the late formation of inquiry committees and officers handling the inquiries being disturbed by their regular office work.