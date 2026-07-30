Indian Railways to allow online booking of personal luggage on confirmed train tickets from July 31

Indian Railways online luggage booking will be available for passengers with confirmed train tickets from July 31.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readJul 30, 2026 08:40 PM IST
Indian Railways to allow online booking of personal luggage from July 31 (Image generated using AI)Indian Railways to allow online booking of personal luggage from July 31 (Image generated using AI)
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Indian Railways Online Personal Luggage Booking: Indian Railways is set to introduce online booking of personal luggage for passengers holding confirmed train tickets from July 31. The new facility is aimed at making luggage booking more convenient and streamlining the parcel booking process.

In a letter dated July 20, 2026, the Railway Board directed all zonal railways to implement online booking of personal luggage up to the prescribed weight limit for passengers travelling on confirmed tickets. The facility will allow passengers to book luggage that is carried with them inside reserved compartments.

“Vide this office letter dated 07.03.2025 referred above (Ref. 1), in principle it was decided to implement online booking of personal luggage up to maximum prescribed weight limit to be carried along with passenger inside reserved compartment on confirmed tickets only. In view of above it has been decided to implement online booking of luggage w.e.f 31.07.2026,” it said.

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Indian Railways luggage booking

In a letter dated March 7, 2025, addressed to all zonal railways, the Railway Board (RB) said that the free luggage allowance and maximum permissible allowance for AC 3-Tier (3AC), AC 3 Economy (3E) and AC Chair Car (CC) are the same. As a result, booking of excess luggage will not be permitted in these classes, except in cases where the free luggage allowance itself is chargeable.

“All other terms and conditions related to luggage booking shall be ensured. The list of restricted items not to be booked as luggage, class-wise free allowance and maximum weight permitted to be booked inside compartment, penal provision on carrying of excess luggage beyond the prescribed limit inside compartment etc. shall be displayed during the process of online booking.

CRIS is requested to ensure development of application for online booking of personal luggage for confirmed passengers and its testing as per above,” the letter reads.

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Indian Railways luggage weight limit

According to Railway Board Freight Marketing Circular No. 38 of 2006, the free luggage allowance per passenger is 70 kg in First AC, 50 kg in First Class and Second AC, 40 kg in Third AC (3AC), AC Chair Car (CC) and Sleeper Class, and 35 kg in Second Class.

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However, passengers will be allowed to book and carry excess luggage beyond the free allowance inside the reserved compartment, up to the maximum permissible limit prescribed under the rules, by paying charges at 1.5 times the applicable luggage rate.

 

Luggage Allowance Limits, by Travel Class

150 Kgs
Highest maximum limit: AC IST
Maximum Limit, Free Allowance & Marginal Allowance
Maximum limit includes free allowance
Maximum Limit
Free Allowance
Marginal Allowance
AC IST
 
150 Kgs
 
70 Kgs
 
15 Kgs
First Class / AC-2 Tier
 
100 Kgs
 
50 Kgs
 
10 Kgs
Sleeper Class
 
80 Kgs
 
40 Kgs
 
10 Kgs
Second Class
 
70 Kgs
 
35 Kgs
 
10 Kgs
AC 3 Tier / AC Chair Car
 
40 Kgs
 
40 Kgs
 
10 Kgs
AC IST allows the most luggage overall (150 Kgs max, 70 Kgs free), while AC 3 Tier/AC Chair Car is the only class where the maximum limit equals the free allowance (40 Kgs each).
Source: Indian Railways
Express InfoGenIE
 

Indian Railways luggage rules

As per the rules, trunks, suitcases and boxes with outside measurement of 100 cm × 60 cm × 25 cm (length × breadth × height) are permitted to be carried inside passenger compartments as personal luggage.

“If the trunks, suitcases and boxes, which in outside measurement exceed any one of the dimensions, such articles are required to be booked and carried in the Brakevan and not in the passengers’ compartments. Merchandize items will not be allowed for booking and carriage in the compartment as personal luggage,” the circular reads.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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