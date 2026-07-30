Indian Railways to allow online booking of personal luggage on confirmed train tickets from July 31

Indian Railways Online Personal Luggage Booking: Indian Railways is set to introduce online booking of personal luggage for passengers holding confirmed train tickets from July 31. The new facility is aimed at making luggage booking more convenient and streamlining the parcel booking process.

In a letter dated July 20, 2026, the Railway Board directed all zonal railways to implement online booking of personal luggage up to the prescribed weight limit for passengers travelling on confirmed tickets. The facility will allow passengers to book luggage that is carried with them inside reserved compartments.

“Vide this office letter dated 07.03.2025 referred above (Ref. 1), in principle it was decided to implement online booking of personal luggage up to maximum prescribed weight limit to be carried along with passenger inside reserved compartment on confirmed tickets only. In view of above it has been decided to implement online booking of luggage w.e.f 31.07.2026,” it said.