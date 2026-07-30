Railways to launch online booking for excess luggage tomorrow

Across classes, the Railways allows passengers to carry 35-70 kg of luggage free of charge.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 03:12 PM IST
Railways online extra luggage bookingExcess luggage is billed at 1.5 times the standard luggage rate. (Representational image)
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The Railways is launching an online facility on July 31 to let passengers declare and book extra baggage when reserving tickets, bypassing lengthy queues at railway stations.

Currently passengers carrying luggage beyond the permissible free limit are required to visit parcel offices to book their extra baggage before their train’s departure. The new online excess luggage booking facility aims to eliminate redundant paperwork, cut down waiting times, and reduce overcrowding at railway terminals across the country.

How to book extra luggage online

Passengers with confirmed tickets can book additional baggage on http://www.parcel.indianrail.gov.in by entering journey details, including origin and destination stations, train numbers, and parcel specifications.

The portal automatically generates an estimated freight charge. Passengers can print the online application and present their luggage at the origin station’s parcel office for final weighing and charge confirmation.

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On making the payment, they will get a receipt required for collecting baggage at the destination. They can monitor their luggage in real time via the Track & Trace service and will receive SMS updates upon its arrival.

Luggage allowed in various classes

Second-class (general) passengers have a free limit of 35 kg and can carry up to 70 kg at an additional charge, whereas sleeper-class passengers have a free limit of 40 kg and a maximum limit of 80 kg.

For AC 3-tier and AC chair car passengers, the free allowance and the maximum permissible limit are both 40 kg. They are not allowed to carry additional luggage.

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A first-class AC passenger can carry up to 70 kg of luggage free of charge, with a maximum permissible limit of 150 kg upon paying extra charges. For AC 2-tier passengers, the free allowance is 50 kg, while the maximum allowed limit is 100 kg.

Charges and minimum distance

Excess luggage is billed at 1.5 times the standard luggage rate. Charges start at a minimum of Rs 30, calculated in increments of 10 kg. A minimum distance threshold of 50 km applies to all rate calculations.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

 

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