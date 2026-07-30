Railways to launch online booking for excess luggage tomorrow

The Railways is launching an online facility on July 31 to let passengers declare and book extra baggage when reserving tickets, bypassing lengthy queues at railway stations.

Currently passengers carrying luggage beyond the permissible free limit are required to visit parcel offices to book their extra baggage before their train’s departure. The new online excess luggage booking facility aims to eliminate redundant paperwork, cut down waiting times, and reduce overcrowding at railway terminals across the country.

How to book extra luggage online

Passengers with confirmed tickets can book additional baggage on http://www.parcel.indianrail.gov.in by entering journey details, including origin and destination stations, train numbers, and parcel specifications.