Indian Railways’ October performance: Freight and passenger traffic rise, train punctuality drops

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Indian Railways October 2026 Performance: Indian Railways recorded an increase in both freight movement and passenger traffic in October 2026, while train punctuality declined compared to the same month last year. The national transporter loaded 145.07 million tonnes (MT) of freight in the previous month, registering an increase of 8.31 per cent over 133.93 MT in October 2025. Freight revenue also grew by 11.81 per cent during the month.
Among major commodities, food grain loading recorded the highest growth of 26 per cent, followed by coal at 13 per cent, other goods at 11 per cent, and clinker at 10.4 per cent.
Indian Railways carried 66.98 crore passengers in October 2026, compared to 65.20 crore in the corresponding month last year, marking a growth of 2.73 per cent. The suburban passenger segment recorded growth of 4.14 per cent, while non-suburban passenger traffic increased by 0.93 per cent.
The Railways also operated an average of 5,608 trains per day during October, compared to 5,525 trains per day in October 2025 (an increase of 83 trains, i.e., 1.50 per cent).
Despite growth in freight and passenger traffic, overall train punctuality declined to 75.07 per cent in October 2026 from 77.41 per cent in October 2025. Out of 18 railway zones, only six recorded an improvement in punctuality. At the divisional level, 31 out of 71 divisions registered an improvement compared to the previous year.
|Sn
|Zone
|Oct-25
|Oct-26
|Diff
|Change
|1
|ECR
|65.65
|79.83
|+14.18
|
|2
|NER
|74.01
|80.89
|+6.88
|
|3
|SER
|55.28
|60.45
|+5.17
|
|4
|NCR
|77.36
|79.91
|+2.55
|
|5
|NFR
|81.69
|83.76
|+2.07
|
|6
|ER
|79.03
|79.74
|+0.71
|
|Sn
|Zone
|Div.
|Oct-25
|Oct-26
|Diff
|Change
|1
|NR
|MB
|70.39
|49.10
|-21.29
|
|2
|SECR
|NAG
|71.06
|52.89
|-18.17
|
|3
|CR
|NGP
|93.07
|75.47
|-17.60
|
|4
|WCR
|BPL
|82.49
|68.71
|-13.78
|
|5
|CR
|BSL
|79.89
|66.44
|-13.45
|
|6
|CR
|BB
|49.37
|37.43
|-11.94
|
|7
|NR
|DLI
|66.27
|54.78
|-11.49
|
|8
|SWR
|MYS
|94.08
|84.21
|-9.87
|
|9
|ECOR
|SBP
|75.25
|65.41
|-9.84
|
|10
|CR
|SUR
|89.97
|80.71
|-9.26
|
|Sn
|Zone
|Div.
|Oct-25
|Oct-26
|Diff
|Change
|1
|SER
|CKP
|36.98
|52.51
|+15.53
|
|2
|SER
|KGP
|44.06
|52.00
|+7.94
|
|3
|SCR
|SC
|81.03
|85.05
|+4.02
|
|4
|SCOR
|BZA
|89.99
|92.56
|+2.57
|
|5
|WR
|ADI
|93.05
|95.52
|+2.47
|
The train cancellations have also increased during the month. Indian Railways cancelled 453 Mail and Express trains in October 2026, compared to 121 in October 2025.
Meanwhile, 42 infrastructure-related NI (Non-Interlocking)/Block works were carried out during the month, against 20 in October last year. “NI/Blocks proposals from February 2025 onwards are being approved 10 weeks in advance to avoid any cancellation of trains within ARP,” the Railways said in a statement.
The national transporter also commissioned one Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal (GCT) in October 2026. The terminal belongs to ACB (India) Ltd. and is located at Gevra Road in the Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway, Chhattisgarh.
With this addition, the total number of Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals commissioned across the country reached 154 as of October 31, 2026. These include 56 terminals developed under new proposals and 98 under existing siding and Private Freight Terminal (PFT) proposals.