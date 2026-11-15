Indian Railways’ October performance: Freight and passenger traffic rise, train punctuality drops

Indian Railways October 2026 Performance: Indian Railways recorded an increase in both freight movement and passenger traffic in October 2026, while train punctuality declined compared to the same month last year. The national transporter loaded 145.07 million tonnes (MT) of freight in the previous month, registering an increase of 8.31 per cent over 133.93 MT in October 2025. Freight revenue also grew by 11.81 per cent during the month.

Among major commodities, food grain loading recorded the highest growth of 26 per cent, followed by coal at 13 per cent, other goods at 11 per cent, and clinker at 10.4 per cent.

Indian Railways Passenger Traffic

Indian Railways carried 66.98 crore passengers in October 2026, compared to 65.20 crore in the corresponding month last year, marking a growth of 2.73 per cent. The suburban passenger segment recorded growth of 4.14 per cent, while non-suburban passenger traffic increased by 0.93 per cent.