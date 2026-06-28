Indian Railways to roll out new wagon design policy in July to boost freight transport

Indian Railways to introduce new wagon design policy: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce a new wagon design policy in July. During a review meeting earlier this week, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directed senior officials to make Indian Railways the preferred mode of freight transport for various types of commodities. He said that strict standards for design approval and prototype development will ensure the production of the highest quality wagons in the country.

In a statement, the national transporter said it is holding consultations with industries, trade bodies and major freight customers to understand their transport needs. During these discussions, industry representatives said that wagons designed to meet the specific loading, unloading, handling and transportation requirements of different commodities would encourage greater use of rail for freight movement.