Indian Railways to roll out new wagon design policy in July to boost freight transport

Indian Railways will introduce a new wagon design policy in July to streamline approvals, encourage innovation and modernise freight rolling stock. Check the key reforms.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readJun 28, 2026 02:46 PM IST
Indian Railways to roll out new wagon design policy within 15 days: Key reforms explained (Image generated using AI)Indian Railways to roll out new wagon design policy within 15 days: Key reforms explained (Image generated using AI)
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Indian Railways to introduce new wagon design policy: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce a new wagon design policy in July. During a review meeting earlier this week, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directed senior officials to make Indian Railways the preferred mode of freight transport for various types of commodities. He said that strict standards for design approval and prototype development will ensure the production of the highest quality wagons in the country.

In a statement, the national transporter said it is holding consultations with industries, trade bodies and major freight customers to understand their transport needs. During these discussions, industry representatives said that wagons designed to meet the specific loading, unloading, handling and transportation requirements of different commodities would encourage greater use of rail for freight movement.

“To provide an industry-friendly framework for the development of specialized wagons tailored to the needs of different commodities, it has been decided to finalize the new Wagon Design Policy within 15 days,” the Ministry of Railways said in a release on June 25.

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Railway Board to introduce new wagon design policy in July

Under the proposed policy, the industries will design railway wagons based on their specific operational and business requirements. According to the Ministry of Railways, the new policy will allow industries to suggest changes to wagon designs based on their specific requirements.

For example, transporting steel coils requires special binding arrangements and dedicated loading and unloading systems, while other commodities also have their own unique operational needs.

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“The responsibility for ensuring wagon safety will rest with RDSO and the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS). These reforms are expected to enable the entry of several new industries into the railway freight ecosystem,” it added.

The move aims to attract more freight traffic, improve customer convenience and increase the rail’s share in the country’s logistics sector. It is also expected to encourage innovation in wagon design and strengthen the Railways’ freight transport network.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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