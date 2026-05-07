Indian Railways’ new Vande Bharat train hits 180 kmph speed in trial run – check route

Vande Bharat train speed: The Ministry of Railways has completed the trial run of its new Vande Bharat Express, which is expected to be introduced later this year. Manufactured by Punjab-based Rail Coach Factory (RCF), this new semi-high-speed train achieved a speed of 180 kmph during its trial run in the Kota Division of West Central Railway (WCR) zone.
Vande Bharat hits top speed of 180 kmph in trial run: Route
This new Vande Bharat train was rolled out from Punjab’s RCF in April. The trial run is an important step to assess ride quality, safety parameters and dynamic performance before it is inducted into regular passenger service. It was conducted by the Testing Directorate of Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO).
In a statement, Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Kota Division said: “The speed trial of the first Vande Bharat trainset—manufactured by the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala—was successfully concluded on the Kota–Chauhmahla–Kota rail section. During this trial, the Vande Bharat train successfully attained a maximum speed of 180 kmph.”
The Railway official further said that the trainset is equipped with train control and propulsion system, supplied by Alstom Transport India Limited. He added that trial runs at speeds of up to 160 kmph had already been conducted successfully earlier.
“The testing program has now been extended to 180 kmph, marking a significant milestone in enhancing the speed capabilities of this indigenous semi-high-speed train,” he said.
At present, the Vande Bharat Express operates with three different coach configurations, comprising 8, 16 and 20 coaches.
Vande Bharat Chair Car rake features ergonomically designed reclining seats with ample legroom, large panoramic windows to provide better views and natural lighting and fully air-conditioned coaches to maintain a pleasant temperature throughout the trip. The train also has automatic sliding doors, bio-vacuum toilets, and a smooth suspension system that reduces jerks and vibrations.
Fitted with KAVACH.
Jerk Free Semi-Permanent couplers.
Centrally controlled Automatic Plug Doors and Fully Sealed wider gangways.
Emergency Alarm Push buttons and Talk Back Units on all Coaches.
Improved fire safety – Aerosol based fire detection and suppression system in electrical cabinets and lavatories.
Higher acceleration with design/operating speed of 180/160 KMPH.
Driver-Guard communication with voice recording facility & Crash hardened memory.
Air conditioning units with indigenously developed UV-C lamp based disinfection system.
Better Ride Comfort.
CCTVs in all Coaches.
For Divyangjan passengers special lavatory in the driving coaches on each end.
Coach condition monitoring System (CCMS) display with remote monitoring.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More