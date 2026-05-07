Indian Railways’ new Vande Bharat train hits 180 kmph speed in trial run – check route

The trial run was conducted by the Testing Directorate of Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO). (Image: WCR/Photo enhanced with AI)

Vande Bharat train speed: The Ministry of Railways has completed the trial run of its new Vande Bharat Express, which is expected to be introduced later this year. Manufactured by Punjab-based Rail Coach Factory (RCF), this new semi-high-speed train achieved a speed of 180 kmph during its trial run in the Kota Division of West Central Railway (WCR) zone.

Vande Bharat hits top speed of 180 kmph in trial run: Route

This new Vande Bharat train was rolled out from Punjab’s RCF in April. The trial run is an important step to assess ride quality, safety parameters and dynamic performance before it is inducted into regular passenger service. It was conducted by the Testing Directorate of Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO).