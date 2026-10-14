Indian Railways approves 4 new trains, extends 3 services; 12 get new stops – Check routes

Indian Railways new trains: The Ministry of Railways has approved four new trains across Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It has also extended the services of three trains, benefiting passengers in Maharashtra and Uttarakhand. The national transporter also approved new stoppages for eight trains across several states including Haryana and West Bengal.

The move is aimed at improving rail connectivity between several cities and providing passengers with more travel options across the Indian Railways (IR) network.

However, the concerned railway zones will issue separate notifications announcing the commencement of the new train services, route extensions, and implementation of the approved stoppages.

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Here is the complete list of new trains approved by the Railway Board that are set to be introduced on the IR network soon:

Raipur-Rowghat MEMU

The Railway Board (RB) has approved the introduction of the 68768/68769 Raipur-Rowghat MEMU service, which will run six days a week, except Saturdays. Train number 68769 will depart from Rowghat at 6:30 AM and reach Raipur at 1:05 PM, while train number 68768 will leave Raipur at 1:20 PM and arrive at Rowghat at 7:00 PM.

Haridwar-Veraval AC Express

The Railway Board has also approved the introduction of the 14326/14325 Haridwar-Veraval AC Express, which will run twice a week. Train number 14326 will depart from Haridwar at 4:00 AM and reach Veraval at 8:15 AM the next day, while train number 14325 will leave Veraval at 11:05 AM and arrive at Haridwar at 6:00 PM the next day. The train will run from Haridwar on Wednesdays and Sundays and from Veraval on Thursdays and Mondays.

The train will stop at Roorkee, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut City, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Rewari, Khairthal, Alwar, Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Falna, Pindwara, Abu Road, Palanpur, Mahesana, Viramgam, Surendranagar, Wankaner, Rajkot, Gondal, Jetalsar, Junagadh and Keshod.

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Haridwar-Okha AC Express

The RB also approved the introduction of the 14328/14327 Haridwar-Okha AC Express, which will run once a week. Train number 14328 will depart from Haridwar at 4:00 AM and reach Okha at 8:15 AM the next day, while train number 14327 will leave Okha at 10:20 AM and arrive at Haridwar at 6:00 PM the next day. The train will depart from Haridwar on Fridays and from Okha on Saturdays.

The train will stop at Roorkee, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut City, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Rewari, Khairthal, Alwar, Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Falna, Pindwara, Abu Road, Palanpur, Mahesana, Viramgam, Surendranagar, Wankaner, Rajkot, Hapa, Jamnagar, Khambhaliya and Dwarka.

Bir-Itarsi Passenger train

The Railway Board has approved the introduction of train number 51689/51690 Bir-Itarsi Passenger, which will run once a week. Train number 51689 will depart from Bir at 8:20 PM and reach Itarsi at 12:20 AM the next day, while train number 51690 will leave Itarsi at 9:00 PM and arrive at Bir at 1:00 AM the next day. The train will run from Bir on Saturdays and from Itarsi on Sundays.

The train will stop at Khaigaon, Talvadya, Chhanera, Khirkiya, Harda, Timarni and Banapura.

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Extension of Bandra (T)-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garib Rath Express up to Haridwar

The Railway Board has approved the extension of train number 12216/12215 Bandra (T)-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garib Rath Express up to Haridwar.

After the extension, train number 12216 will depart from Bandra Terminus at 12:00 PM and reach Haridwar at 6:00 PM the next day. On the return journey, train number 12215 will depart from Haridwar at 4:00 AM and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 7:35 AM the next day.

On the extended route, the train will stop at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut City, Muzaffarnagar and Roorkee. Delhi will serve as a stoppage in place of Delhi Sarai Rohilla.

Gondia-Wadsa and Wadsa-Chanda Fort MEMU services extended to Armori

The Railway Board has approved the extension of train number 68806 Gondia-Wadsa MEMU up to Armori. After the extension, train number 68806 will depart from Gondia at 7:10 PM, reach Wadsa at 9:30 PM and arrive at Armori at 10:00 PM.

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Wadsa-Chanda Fort MEMU service extended to Armori

The Railway Board also approved the extension of train number 68808 Wadsa-Chanda Fort MEMU up to Armori. After the extension, the train will depart from Armori at 6:30 AM, reach Wadsa at 7:15 AM and arrive at Chanda Fort at 9:55 AM.

12 trains to get new stoppages at various stations

The Railways has approved additional stoppages for several trains at various stations across the country. The trains and their new stoppages are as follows: