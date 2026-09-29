Machilipatnam to Kurnool City: Railways approves new direct train in Andhra Pradesh

Indian Railways has approved a new tri-weekly train between Machilipatnam and Kurnool City via Vijayawada. Check the route, timings and important stops of the new train.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Sep 29, 2026 01:33 PM IST
This new train service is part of Indian Railways' efforts to provide more connectivity. (Image generated using AI)This new train service is part of Indian Railways' efforts to provide more connectivity. (Image generated using AI)
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Machilipatnam-Kurnool City Express train: Indian Railways has approved a new tri-weekly train between Machilipatnam and Kurnool City. It will provide a new rail connectivity between the two cities in Andhra Pradesh. Currently, there are no direct trains operating between the two cities.  The announcement was made by the Ministry of Railways on September 28, 2026.

Why This Matters
Passengers travelling between the coastal region and parts of central Andhra Pradesh will get an additional train option through this new service.

Machilipatnam-Kurnool City Express: Route, Distance, Travel time

The new Machilipatnam-Kurnool City Express will run via Vijayawada and cover the 499-km distance in 12 hours 50 minutes.

Machilipatnam-Kurnool City Express: Stoppages

During its journey between Machilipatnam and Kurnool City, the new train will stop at 12 stations. These are: Gudivada, Vijayawada, Narasaraopet, Vinukonda, Donakonda, Markapur Road, Cumbum, Giddalur, Diguvametta, Nandyal, Betamcherla and Dhone.

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Machilipatnam-Kurnool City Express: Frequency, Timings

The Machilipatnam-Kurnool City Express will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, while the Kurnool City-Machilipatnam Express will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

This new train will depart from Machilipatnam at 16:55 and reach Kurnool City at 05:45 the next day. In the return direction, the Kurnool City-Machilipatnam Express will depart from Kurnool City at 09:30 and reach Machilipatnam at 21:35 the same day.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said: “The new service will provide an additional travel option for the passengers of Andhra Pradesh and strengthen connectivity between Machilipatnam, Vijayawada and Kurnool City, while also improving access to several towns and cities along the route.”

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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