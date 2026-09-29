Machilipatnam to Kurnool City: Railways approves new direct train in Andhra Pradesh

This new train service is part of Indian Railways' efforts to provide more connectivity. (Image generated using AI)

Machilipatnam-Kurnool City Express train: Indian Railways has approved a new tri-weekly train between Machilipatnam and Kurnool City. It will provide a new rail connectivity between the two cities in Andhra Pradesh. Currently, there are no direct trains operating between the two cities. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Railways on September 28, 2026.

Why This Matters Passengers travelling between the coastal region and parts of central Andhra Pradesh will get an additional train option through this new service.

Machilipatnam-Kurnool City Express: Route, Distance, Travel time

The new Machilipatnam-Kurnool City Express will run via Vijayawada and cover the 499-km distance in 12 hours 50 minutes.

Machilipatnam-Kurnool City Express: Stoppages

During its journey between Machilipatnam and Kurnool City, the new train will stop at 12 stations. These are: Gudivada, Vijayawada, Narasaraopet, Vinukonda, Donakonda, Markapur Road, Cumbum, Giddalur, Diguvametta, Nandyal, Betamcherla and Dhone.