Indian Railways new penalty rules 2026: Rs 2,000 fine for smoking, hawking and begging on trains

Indian Railways new rules 2026: Indian Railways has strengthened its rules and regulations to make train journey more safer and comfortable for passengers. The national transporter has tightened norms against hawking, begging and smoking on trains and railway premises, with stricter penalties for violators.

In a gazette notification issued on June 19, the Ministry of Railways stated: “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026 (8 of 2026), the Central Government hereby appoints the date of publication of this notification as the date on which the provisions of the said Act, in so far as it relates to serial number 52…the Railways Act, 1989 (24 of 1989) respectively, shall come into force.”

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Indian Railways smoking rules 2026

Smoking is strictly prohibited in trains and on railway premises under Section 167 of the Railways Act. According to the Railways, several incidents reported in the past were suspected to have been caused by smoking onboard trains or by the transportation of inflammable materials.

Under the provisions of the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026, offences covered under Section 167 (3) of the Railways Act now attract a penalty of Rs 2,000. If the offender fails to pay the penalty, they may be produced before the competent court. Upon conviction, the person can face a fine of up to Rs 5,000.

According to the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, serial number 52, for section 167, the following section shall be substituted, namely:

“In section 167,— (i) in sub-section (3), for the words “punishable with fine which may extend to one hundred rupees.”, the words “liable to penalty of two thousand rupees in addition to being liable to forfeiture of his pass or ticket and shall also be removed by any railway servant and if he refuses to pay the penalty, he shall

be produced before the competent court having jurisdiction, shall be punishable with fine which may extend to five thousand rupees:” shall be substituted;

(ii) after sub-section (3), the following provision shall be inserted, namely:— “Provided that in the absence of special and adequate reasons to the contrary to be mentioned in the judgment of the court, such punishment shall not be less than a fine of two thousand rupees,” reads the gazette notification.

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Indian Railways Smoking Rules — 2026 Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026 | Section 167(3) ❌ Old Penalty ₹100 Fine which may extend to ₹100 ✅ New Penalty ₹2,000 Immediate penalty for smoking 🚭 What Counts as an Offence Section 167(3) 🚬 Smoking in a railway carriage or premises where prohibited, in violation of the relevant provision 💰 Immediate Penalty Substituted Provision 🎫 In addition to the penalty, offender is liable to forfeiture of pass or ticket 🚪 May also be removed from the train by any railway servant ₹2,000 New on-the-spot smoking penalty ⚖️ If Penalty Isn't Paid Inserted Proviso 🏛️ Offender shall be produced before the competent court having jurisdiction 📜 On conviction, punishable with a fine which may extend to ₹5,000 📌 Unless the court records special and adequate reasons, the fine shall not be less than ₹2,000 Up to ₹5,000 Court fine | Minimum ₹2,000 unless court records reasons otherwise Source: Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026 — Section (Q), amending Section 167(3) Express InfoGenIE

Indian Railways new penalty rules for hawking and begging

A large number of licensed and unlicensed hawkers earn their livelihood by selling goods on trains and railway premises. According to Railways, the unauthorised hawking and vending in the passenger area is prohibited. It is an offence punishable under Section 144 of Railways Act, 1989.

Under the provisions of the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026, offences covered under Section 144 of the Railways Act now attract a penalty of Rs 2,000. If the offender fails to pay the penalty, they may be produced before the competent court. Upon conviction, the person can face imprisonment for up to three months, a fine of up to Rs 5,000 or both.

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According to the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, serial number 52, for section 144, the following section shall be substituted, namely:

“144. Prohibition on hawking, etc., and begging. — (1) If any person canvasses for any custom or hawks or exposes for sale any article whatsoever in any railway carriage or upon any part of a railway, except under and in accordance with the terms and conditions of a license granted by the railway administration in this behalf, he shall be liable to penalty of two thousand rupees.

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(2) If he fails or refuses to pay the penalty, he shall be produced before the competent court having jurisdiction and shall, on conviction, be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine which may extend to five thousand rupees, or with both:

Provided that in the absence of special and adequate reasons to the contrary to be mentioned in the judgment of the court, such punishment shall not be less than imprisonment for one month or a fine of two thousand rupees.

(3) If any person who has been ordered to pay a penalty under sub-section (1) is subsequently found to have contravened the same provision for the fourth or any subsequent time, he shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year and with fine which may extend to five thousand rupees:

Provided that in the absence of special and adequate reasons to the contrary to be mentioned in the judgment of the court, such punishment shall not be less than imprisonment for three months and a fine of two thousand rupees.

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(4) No person shall be permitted to beg in any railway carriage or upon any part of the railway.

(5) Any person referred to in sub-section (1), sub-section (2), sub-section (3) or sub-section (4) may be removed from the railway carriage or any part of the railway or railway station, as the case may be, by any railway servant authorised in this behalf or by any other person whom such railway servant may call to his aid,” reads the gazette notification.