How Indian Railways’ new Passenger Reservation System will change train ticket booking

Indian Railways Passenger Reservation System is set for changes aimed at making train ticket booking faster. (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways Passenger Reservation System: Indian Railways is set to introduce a new Passenger Reservation System (PRS) to modernise train ticket booking and make reservations faster and more convenient for passengers.

Developed by Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the PRS has been the backbone of railway reservations for nearly four decades. Introduced in 1986, it replaced the earlier manual reservation system and has since evolved to support online and mobile ticket booking.

In May, the national transporter announced that the 40-year-old PRS system would be upgraded in a phased manner, beginning in August.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dharmendra Tewari, Additional Director General, Public Relations, Railway Board, said the phased migration to the new system has already begun. He added that the newly launched IRCTC beta website is part of this transition.