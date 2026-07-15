New IRCTC website launched: How to book train tickets in 5 simple steps

IRCTC new website for ticket booking: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Wednesday rolled out the beta version of its new website. According to the Ministry of Railways, the new portal has been designed to make train ticket booking simpler, faster and more user-friendly for passengers.

Launched in 2002, the IRCTC website currently handles an average of around 14.5 lakh train ticket bookings every day, making it one of the busiest online ticketing platforms in the country.

New IRCTC website link

The beta version of the new IRCTC website can be accessed at https://www.irctc.co.in/eticket/. It is also available through a dedicated link on the homepage of the existing IRCTC website (click on NEW).