Indian Railways nears 100% electrification: Only 269 Route Km left across 5 states

Indian Railways electrification:Indian Railways is working in a mission mode to complete the electrification of its entire Broad Gauge (BG) network. Sharing the latest progress, the Ministry of Railways said that 99.6 per cent of the country’s Broad Gauge (BG) network has already been electrified. Out of the total 70,271 route kilometres (RKm) of BG lines, 70,002 RKm had been electrified as of May 31, 2026, with only a small portion of the network remaining to be covered.
Indian Railways electrification status
The railway electrification in India began in 1925, when the country’s first electric train, operating on a 1,500-volt DC system, ran between Bombay Victoria Terminus and Kurla Harbour in Maharashtra. According to the latest update from the Ministry of Railways, 25 States and Union Territories have achieved 100 per cent electrification of their Broad Gauge (BG) railway network, with no route kilometres pending.
Only five states still have some sections under electrification. Together, these remaining stretches account for just 269 RKm. Apart from these, all new line and multi-tracking projects are being sanctioned and constructed with electrification.
These 5 states still have 269 km of non-electrified tracks
According to the Ministry of Railways, only five states: Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Karnataka and Goa, still have Broad Gauge (BG) railway sections pending for electrification, accounting for together 269 route kilometres (RKm).
In Rajasthan, 6,504 RKm out of the state’s total 6,514 RKm BG network has been electrified, leaving only 10 RKm to be covered. Similarly, Tamil Nadu has electrified 3,858 RKm of its 3,926 RKm BG network, with 68 RKm remaining.
Assam has achieved 97.9 per cent electrification of its 2,589 RKm Broad Gauge network, while Karnataka has electrified 96.8 per cent of its 3,743 RKm BG network. In Goa, 171 RKm of the total 187 RKm Broad Gauge network has been electrified, leaving just 16 RKm pending.
State-wise Electrified Railway Network (RKM)
Data as on 31 May 2026 | Indian Railways | BG = Broad Gauge
The electrification of railway network is an important step towards improving operational efficiency of trains, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and advancing its sustainability goals.
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Earlier in a statement, the Ministry of Railways said: “The completion of Electrification project(s) depends on various factors like forest clearances by officials of forest department, shifting of infringing utilities, statutory clearances from various authorities,geological and topographical conditions of area, law & order situation in the area of project(s) site, number of working months in a year for particular project site due to climatic conditions etc.”
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More