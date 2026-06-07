Indian Railways nears 100% electrification: Only 269 Route Km left across 5 states

Presently, all new railway lines and multi-tracking projects are being sanctioned and constructed with electrification. (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways electrification: Indian Railways is working in a mission mode to complete the electrification of its entire Broad Gauge (BG) network. Sharing the latest progress, the Ministry of Railways said that 99.6 per cent of the country’s Broad Gauge (BG) network has already been electrified. Out of the total 70,271 route kilometres (RKm) of BG lines, 70,002 RKm had been electrified as of May 31, 2026, with only a small portion of the network remaining to be covered.

Indian Railways electrification status

The railway electrification in India began in 1925, when the country’s first electric train, operating on a 1,500-volt DC system, ran between Bombay Victoria Terminus and Kurla Harbour in Maharashtra. According to the latest update from the Ministry of Railways, 25 States and Union Territories have achieved 100 per cent electrification of their Broad Gauge (BG) railway network, with no route kilometres pending.