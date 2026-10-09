Indian Railways nears 100% electrification: Only 191 Route Km left across 3 states

2 min readOct 9, 2026 11:54 AM IST
Indian Railways electrification: The Ministry of Railways is working in a mission mode to complete the electrification of its entire Broad Gauge (BG) network. Sharing the latest progress, Indian Railways said that 99.7 per cent of the country’s Broad Gauge (BG) network has already been electrified. Out of the total 70,502 route kilometres (RKm) of BG lines, 70,311 RKm had been electrified as of September 30, 2026, with only a small portion of the network remaining to be covered.
Indian Railways electrification status
In India, the railway electrification began in 1925, when the country’s first electric train, operating on a 1,500-volt DC system, ran between Bombay Victoria Terminus and Kurla Harbour in Maharashtra. According to the latest update from the Ministry of Railways, 27 States and Union Territories have achieved 100 per cent electrification of their Broad Gauge (BG) railway network, with no route kilometres pending.
Last month, Southern Railway achieved 100 per cent electrification of its Broad Gauge (BG) network, covering 5,068 route kilometres (RKM) across the zone. The milestone was achieved after the completion of electrification work on the final 71-km-long Pattukkottai-Karaikkudi section.
Only three states still have some sections under electrification. Together, these remaining stretches account for just 191 RKm. Apart from these, all new line and multi-tracking projects are being sanctioned and constructed with electrification.
These 3 states still have 191 km of non-electrified tracks
According to the Ministry of Railways, only three states: Assam, Karnataka and Goa, still have Broad Gauge (BG) railway sections pending for electrification, accounting for together 191 route kilometres (RKm).
STATE WISE ELECTRIFIED NETWORK (RKM)
Source: Ministry of Railways
70,311
Electrified (30.09.2026)
|SN
|State
|Total BG RKM
|Electrified BG RKM upto 30.09.2026
|% Electrified
|Balance RKM
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|3,841
|3,841
|100.0%
|0
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|12
|12
|100.0%
|0
|3
|Bihar
|4,188
|4,188
|100.0%
|0
|4
|Chandigarh
|16
|16
|100.0%
|0
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|1,336
|1,336
|100.0%
|0
|6
|Delhi
|183
|183
|100.0%
|0
|7
|Gujarat
|4,900
|4,900
|100.0%
|0
|8
|Haryana
|2,026
|2,026
|100.0%
|0
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|78
|78
|100.0%
|0
|10
|J&K
|413
|413
|100.0%
|0
|11
|Jharkhand
|2,585
|2,585
|100.0%
|0
|12
|Kerala
|1,046
|1,046
|100.0%
|0
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|5,188
|5,188
|100.0%
|0
|14
|Maharashtra
|5,993
|5,993
|100.0%
|0
|15
|Meghalaya
|9
|9
|100.0%
|0
|16
|Mizoram
|2
|2
|100.0%
|0
|17
|Nagaland
|11
|11
|100.0%
|0
|18
|Odisha
|2,974
|2,974
|100.0%
|0
|19
|Puducherry
|21
|21
|100.0%
|0
|20
|Punjab
|2,369
|2,369
|100.0%
|0
|21
|Telangana
|1,942
|1,942
|100.0%
|0
|22
|Tripura
|271
|271
|100.0%
|0
|23
|Uttar Pradesh
|9,658
|9,658
|100.0%
|0
|24
|Uttarakhand
|378
|378
|100.0%
|0
|25
|West Bengal
|4,042
|4,042
|100.0%
|0
|26
|Rajasthan
|6,572
|6,572
|100.0%
|0
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|3,929
|3,929
|100.0%
|0
|28
|Assam
|2,589
|2,534
|97.9%
|55
|29
|Karnataka
|3,743
|3,623
|96.8%
|120
|30
|Goa
|187
|171
|91.4%
|16
|
|Total
|70,502
|70,311
|99.7%
|191
27 of 30 states/UTs are 100% electrified. Remaining: Assam (55 RKM), Karnataka (120 RKM), Goa (16 RKM).
Assam has achieved 97.9 per cent electrification of its 3,743 RKm Broad Gauge network, while Karnataka has electrified 96.8 per cent of its 3,743 RKm BG network. In Goa, 171 RKm of the total 187 RKm Broad Gauge network has been electrified, leaving just 16 RKm pending.
The electrification of railway network will help improve train operations, reduce dependence on fossil fuels and support its sustainability goals.