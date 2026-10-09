Indian Railways nears 100% electrification: Only 191 Route Km left across 3 states

Indian Railways electrification: The Ministry of Railways is working in a mission mode to complete the electrification of its entire Broad Gauge (BG) network. Sharing the latest progress, Indian Railways said that 99.7 per cent of the country’s Broad Gauge (BG) network has already been electrified. Out of the total 70,502 route kilometres (RKm) of BG lines, 70,311 RKm had been electrified as of September 30, 2026, with only a small portion of the network remaining to be covered.

Indian Railways electrification status

In India, the railway electrification began in 1925, when the country’s first electric train, operating on a 1,500-volt DC system, ran between Bombay Victoria Terminus and Kurla Harbour in Maharashtra. According to the latest update from the Ministry of Railways, 27 States and Union Territories have achieved 100 per cent electrification of their Broad Gauge (BG) railway network, with no route kilometres pending.