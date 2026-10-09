Indian Railways nears 100% electrification: Only 191 Route Km left across 3 states

Indian Railways is nearing 100% route electrification, with only 191 Route Km left to be electrified across three states.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readOct 9, 2026 11:54 AM IST
Assam achieves 100% railway electrification in September, 2026 (Image: Northeast Frontier Railway)Assam achieves 100% railway electrification in September, 2026 (Image: Northeast Frontier Railway)
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Indian Railways electrification: The Ministry of Railways is working in a mission mode to complete the electrification of its entire Broad Gauge (BG) network. Sharing the latest progress, Indian Railways said that 99.7 per cent of the country’s Broad Gauge (BG) network has already been electrified. Out of the total 70,502 route kilometres (RKm) of BG lines, 70,311 RKm had been electrified as of September 30, 2026, with only a small portion of the network remaining to be covered.

Indian Railways electrification status

In India, the railway electrification began in 1925, when the country’s first electric train, operating on a 1,500-volt DC system, ran between Bombay Victoria Terminus and Kurla Harbour in Maharashtra. According to the latest update from the Ministry of Railways, 27 States and Union Territories have achieved 100 per cent electrification of their Broad Gauge (BG) railway network, with no route kilometres pending.

Last month, Southern Railway achieved 100 per cent electrification of its Broad Gauge (BG) network, covering 5,068 route kilometres (RKM) across the zone. The milestone was achieved after the completion of electrification work on the final 71-km-long Pattukkottai-Karaikkudi section.

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Only three states still have some sections under electrification. Together, these remaining stretches account for just 191 RKm. Apart from these, all new line and multi-tracking projects are being sanctioned and constructed with electrification.

These 3 states still have 191 km of non-electrified tracks

According to the Ministry of Railways, only three states: Assam, Karnataka and Goa, still have Broad Gauge (BG) railway sections pending for electrification, accounting for together 191 route kilometres (RKm).

STATE WISE ELECTRIFIED NETWORK (RKM)
Source: Ministry of Railways
70,502
Total BG RKM
70,311
Electrified (30.09.2026)
99.7%
Electrified
191
Balance RKM
SN State Total BG RKM Electrified BG RKM upto 30.09.2026 % Electrified Balance RKM
1 Andhra Pradesh 3,841 3,841 100.0% 0
2 Arunachal Pradesh 12 12 100.0% 0
3 Bihar 4,188 4,188 100.0% 0
4 Chandigarh 16 16 100.0% 0
5 Chhattisgarh 1,336 1,336 100.0% 0
6 Delhi 183 183 100.0% 0
7 Gujarat 4,900 4,900 100.0% 0
8 Haryana 2,026 2,026 100.0% 0
9 Himachal Pradesh 78 78 100.0% 0
10 J&K 413 413 100.0% 0
11 Jharkhand 2,585 2,585 100.0% 0
12 Kerala 1,046 1,046 100.0% 0
13 Madhya Pradesh 5,188 5,188 100.0% 0
14 Maharashtra 5,993 5,993 100.0% 0
15 Meghalaya 9 9 100.0% 0
16 Mizoram 2 2 100.0% 0
17 Nagaland 11 11 100.0% 0
18 Odisha 2,974 2,974 100.0% 0
19 Puducherry 21 21 100.0% 0
20 Punjab 2,369 2,369 100.0% 0
21 Telangana 1,942 1,942 100.0% 0
22 Tripura 271 271 100.0% 0
23 Uttar Pradesh 9,658 9,658 100.0% 0
24 Uttarakhand 378 378 100.0% 0
25 West Bengal 4,042 4,042 100.0% 0
26 Rajasthan 6,572 6,572 100.0% 0
27 Tamil Nadu 3,929 3,929 100.0% 0
28 Assam 2,589 2,534 97.9% 55
29 Karnataka 3,743 3,623 96.8% 120
30 Goa 187 171 91.4% 16
  Total 70,502 70,311 99.7% 191
27 of 30 states/UTs are 100% electrified. Remaining: Assam (55 RKM), Karnataka (120 RKM), Goa (16 RKM).

Assam has achieved 97.9 per cent electrification of its 3,743 RKm Broad Gauge network, while Karnataka has electrified 96.8 per cent of its 3,743 RKm BG network. In Goa, 171 RKm of the total 187 RKm Broad Gauge network has been electrified, leaving just 16 RKm pending.

The electrification of railway network will help improve train operations, reduce dependence on fossil fuels and support its sustainability goals.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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