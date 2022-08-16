North Western Railway extends monthly pass service for 30 more trains

The North Western Railway has decided to extend the Monthly Season Ticket (MST) or monthly pass service for 30 more trains.

The Monthly Season Ticket is issued to passengers, students and others who are wishing to travel a maximum of 150 km by train.

As per a release, the MST has been extended to Hanumangarh-Sri Ganganagar (04767/70) train, Sri Ganganagar-Suratgarh special (04773/74), Bathinda-Sirsa special (04783/84), Rewari-Jhind special (04093), Rewari-Meerut City Special (04435), Bathinda-Anupgarh special (04771/72), Ajmer-Pushkar special (09607/08), Firozpur-Hanumangarh special (14601/02) and Jaisalmer-Lalgarh special (14703/04).

It can also be availed for Jodhpur-Indore Express (14801/02), Sikar-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express (14811/12), Agra Fort-Ajmer Intercity (12195/96), Bikaner-Hisar Express (14897/98), Delhi-Sri Ganganagar Express (12481/82), Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jodhpur Express (22421/22) and Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla (22471/72).

Luggage not more than 10 kg is allowed on the MST and additional charges have to be paid for extra luggage. Moreover, the MST holders are not allowed to travel in reserve coaches.

The MST is not transferable and students belonging to SC/ST category can avail 50 per cent discount. It is free for all students studying in 10th standard or below.