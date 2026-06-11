Indian Railways speeds up modernisation of 5 stations in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Indian Railways (IR) has accelerated work on the redevelopment of railway stations in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). The move is aimed at transforming railway stations into modern, passenger-friendly transport hubs.

Launched in 2022, the ABSS aims at development and upgradation of stations over the Indian Railways (IR) network. The scheme has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.

Redevelopment of Railways Stations in Jalpaiguri District

The Jalpaiguri district has five stations identified under the scheme. These are: Jalpaiguri, New Jalpaiguri (NJP), Dhupguri, New Mal Junction and Jalpaiguri Road. These stations fall under the administrative jurisdiction of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.