Indian Railways speeds up modernisation of 5 stations in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri

2 min readJun 11, 2026 06:29 PM IST
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Indian Railways (IR) has accelerated work on the redevelopment of railway stations in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). The move is aimed at transforming railway stations into modern, passenger-friendly transport hubs.
Launched in 2022, the ABSS aims at development and upgradation of stations over the Indian Railways (IR) network. The scheme has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.
Redevelopment of Railways Stations in Jalpaiguri District
The Jalpaiguri district has five stations identified under the scheme. These are: Jalpaiguri, New Jalpaiguri (NJP), Dhupguri, New Mal Junction and Jalpaiguri Road. These stations fall under the administrative jurisdiction of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.
According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR, redevelopment works at Jalpaiguri Road station have been completed recently. Meanwhile, modernisation and upgradation works at Jalpaiguri, New Jalpaiguri, Dhupguri and New Mal Junction stations are progressing at a rapid pace.
Makeover of Jalpaiguri Road railway station (Image: NFR)
Redevelopment of Jalpaiguri Road Railway Station
The redevelopment of Jalpaiguri Road railway station includes a redesigned circulating area with dedicated traffic lanes, structured parking facilities and pedestrian pathways to ensure smooth passenger movement. The passenger information systems have also been upgraded with modern display boards and public announcement facilities.
“A grand entrance porch, enhanced station façade, upgraded booking counters, modern modular toilets, refreshment room-cum-cafeteria, spacious waiting hall with baby care room, improved platform surfaces, landscaped green zones and high-mast illumination systems have significantly enhanced passenger convenience. Special emphasis has been given to accessibility through Divyangjan-friendly facilities, dedicated parking areas and improved signage systems,” the CPRO said.
Makeover of Jalpaiguri Road railway station (Image: NFR)
According to the official, the redevelopment of Jalpaiguri and Dhupguri stations is expected to be completed by December 2026. Meanwhile, work at New Jalpaiguri and New Mal Junction stations is slated for completion in early 2027.