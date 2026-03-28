Indian Railways Middle Berth Rules: From sleeping time to seat norms – Here’s all you need to know

Indian Railways middle berth rules:Indian Railways (IR) has introduced several measures to simplify the ticket booking process and make it more passenger-friendly. The national transporter also reduced the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) for booking reserved train tickets from 120 days to 60 days, excluding the date of journey.
However, many passengers still face challenges when selecting their preferred berths during online or offline booking. The passengers mostly preferred to book lower berth, but tickets are often allotted as side upper, middle, or upper berths depending on availability.
Thus, it is important for passengers to be aware of the latest guidelines of Indian Railways on middle berth, if they are allotted one during reservation.
According to Indian Railways, the middle berth must remain folded during the day so that passengers on the lower berth can sit comfortably. As per Railway Board Commercial Circular No. 60 of 2017, sleeping hours in reserved coaches are from 22:00 hrs to 06:00 hrs, while seating accommodation is to be used during the remaining time.
However, in case of any dispute over timing, the TTE has the authority to enforce the official rules. The circular also advises passengers to cooperate with those in need, such as the sick, persons with disabilities and pregnant ladies, if they want to sleep beyond permissible time limits.
“During the day time, sitting accommodation is also provided for those booked on the upper berth,” the circular reads.
Railway Norms – Using the Middle BerthOfficial rules for middle berth usage in Indian Railways trains
🌙10:00 PM – 6:00 AMSleeping Time
You are entitled to use the middle berth for sleep
☀️6:00 AM – 10:00 PMDaytime
Berth must be folded to provide seating for all
📋 Essential Berth Etiquette
🔽
Fold During the Day
Keep the middle berth folded during daytime so lower berth passengers can sit upright comfortably.
🔒
Safety First
Ensure the middle berth is properly secured when in use and properly folded when not in use.
👮
TTE Mediation
If a dispute arises over timing, the TTE has authority to enforce official rules.
🤝
Be Flexible
Consider allowing extra rest for the elderly, pregnant women, or those with medical conditions.
* As per Indian Railways official guidelines. TTE = Travelling Ticket Examiner.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More