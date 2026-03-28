Indian Railways Middle Berth Rules: From sleeping time to seat norms – Here’s all you need to know

Indian Railways middle berth rules: Indian Railways (IR) has introduced several measures to simplify the ticket booking process and make it more passenger-friendly. The national transporter also reduced the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) for booking reserved train tickets from 120 days to 60 days, excluding the date of journey.

Indian Railways middle berth rules 2026

However, many passengers still face challenges when selecting their preferred berths during online or offline booking. The passengers mostly preferred to book lower berth, but tickets are often allotted as side upper, middle, or upper berths depending on availability.

Thus, it is important for passengers to be aware of the latest guidelines of Indian Railways on middle berth, if they are allotted one during reservation.