Indian Railways’ Express trains to get a fresh look — this is the new colour scheme

The coaches of Indian Railways, currently painted dark blue, will now sport a new colour scheme of beige and brown. The first train to exhibit the new colour scheme will be the Delhi-Pathankot Express with 16 coaches, which will be rolled out by the end of June. About 30,000 coaches will don the new colour scheme developed by the in-house team of Northern Railways.

However, the new pattern of colours do not apply to the premium trains, including Rajdhani, Shatabadi and Duronto and special service trains like Tejas and Gatimaan Express. Only Mail/Express service with the conventional coaches that are manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai will be repainted in brown and beige.

“A complete makeover of coaches was long overdue and the new colour scheme was applied in trains after it was finally approved by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal,” IANS quoted a senior Railways Ministry official.

The change of colour comes after over two decades when the train coaches were painted dark blue replacing the brick red colour.

The makeover of the coaches is part of the Railways measures to enhance travel experience as it also seeks to revamp its network across the country and improve passenger experience. “The change of colour is part of the Railways’ efforts to make passengers’ experience a pleasant one,” the official said.

The Railways is also working to improve the interiors of the coaches with additional facilities, which include steps to replace all toilets with bio-toilets, provide mobile chargers at each berth and comfortable seats. “In fact, a provision has also been activated to solicit passengers’ response and suggestions for improving service,” the official added.

