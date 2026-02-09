Indian Railways: Luggage theft in train? Whom should passengers contact for help
Theft of luggage in train: Over the years, the national transporter has taken several measures to enhance security, including escorting trains with security personnel and strengthening surveillance at stations.
Luggage theft in train:Indian Railways (IR) operates more than 10,000 trains daily with passenger safety its topmost priority. Over the years, the national transporter has taken several measures to enhance security, including introducing on-board security personnel and strengthening surveillance at stations.
However, an important question often arises for passengers: whom should they approach in case of theft or loss of luggage during a train journey? Since it is not possible for passengers to deboard in middle of the journey to lodge a complaint and then board another train to reach their destination.
According to the Ministry of Railways, in case of luggage theft, robbery or dacoity on running trains, passengers can approach the train conductor, coach attendants, guards or the GRP/RPF personnel on board. They will give the FIR Form which may be duly filled in and handed over to them. The complaint will then be forwarded to the Police station for necessary action.
“The passenger need not break his journey to lodge a complaint with the police. The passenger can also approach the RPF Assistance Posts at major railway stations for any assistance in lodging the complaint,” the Railways said in a statement.
Apart from this, the passengers can also lodge their complaint on RailMadad mobile application. “RailMadad, lauded as the most preferred mobile application for “desired assistance during travel,” has consistently demonstrated efficiency in handling passenger concerns. The platform offers multiple complaint registration channels including the 24×7 Helpline 139,” the national transporter said.
In a written statement on July 26, 2024 in Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India and, as such, State Governments are responsible for prevention, detection, registration and investigation of crime and maintaining law and order etc. on Railways through their law enforcement agencies viz. Government Railway Police (GRP)/District Police.
However, Railway Protection Force (RPF) supplements the efforts of GRP/District Police to provide better protection and security of passenger area and passengers and for matters connected therewith.”
The minister highlighted that the Railways, in coordination with the GRP, have taken the following steps to ensure the safety and security of passengers on trains and at railway stations:
On vulnerable and identified routes/sections, trains are escorted by Railway Protection Force in addition to trains escorted by Government Railway Police of different States daily.
For immediate assistance passengers can make complaint on Rail Madad Portal directly or through Helpline Number 139 (integrated with National Emergency No.112).
Railways are in regular touch with passengers through various social media platforms viz. twitter, facebook, koo etc. to enhance security of passengers and to address their security concern.
Frequent announcements are made through Public Address System to educate passengers to take precautions against theft, snatching, drugging etc.
CCTV cameras have been provided in coaches and at Railway Stations for enhanced security of passengers.
Under ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative, focused attention has been provided for safety and security of lady passengers travelling alone by long distance trains for their entire journey i.e. from originating station to destination station.
Zonal railways have been instructed for deployment of proper combined strength of male & female RPF/RPSF personnel in train escort parties, to the extent possible.
State Level Security Committee of Railways (SLSCR) have been constituted for all State/Union Territories under the Chairmanship of respective Director General of
Police/Commissioner of States/Union Territories for regular monitoring and review of security arrangements of the Railways.
