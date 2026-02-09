Indian Railways: Luggage theft in train? Whom should passengers contact for help

Luggage theft in train: Indian Railways (IR) operates more than 10,000 trains daily with passenger safety its topmost priority. Over the years, the national transporter has taken several measures to enhance security, including introducing on-board security personnel and strengthening surveillance at stations.

However, an important question often arises for passengers: whom should they approach in case of theft or loss of luggage during a train journey? Since it is not possible for passengers to deboard in middle of the journey to lodge a complaint and then board another train to reach their destination.

Luggage stolen in train

According to the Ministry of Railways, in case of luggage theft, robbery or dacoity on running trains, passengers can approach the train conductor, coach attendants, guards or the GRP/RPF personnel on board. They will give the FIR Form which may be duly filled in and handed over to them. The complaint will then be forwarded to the Police station for necessary action.