Indian Railways developing Kavach 5.0 for Mumbai’s suburban network to enhance train safety

Kavach 5.0 under development for Mumbai local trains to enhance safety (Image generated using AI)

Mumbai local trains to get Kavach 5.0: Indian Railways is developing Kavach 5.0, the next generation of its indigenous automatic train protection system, for Mumbai’s suburban rail network. The upgraded system is aimed at enhancing train safety, improving operational reliability and supporting the city’s high-density local train services.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway has confirmed the development. The official said that Kavach 5.0 is currently under development and will be implemented on the Mumbai suburban rail network once it is ready.

According to the Ministry of Railways, Kavach 5.0, an advanced train safety and signaling system designed for suburban rail networks, was announced in April 2025. It is expected to significantly reduce the gap between trains, allowing more frequent services while ensuring safe and efficient train operations.