Indian Railways developing Kavach 5.0 for Mumbai’s suburban network to enhance train safety

3 min readJul 27, 2026 01:35 PM IST
Mumbai local trains to get Kavach 5.0: Indian Railways is developing Kavach 5.0, the next generation of its indigenous automatic train protection system, for Mumbai’s suburban rail network. The upgraded system is aimed at enhancing train safety, improving operational reliability and supporting the city’s high-density local train services.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway has confirmed the development. The official said that Kavach 5.0 is currently under development and will be implemented on the Mumbai suburban rail network once it is ready.
According to the Ministry of Railways, Kavach 5.0, an advanced train safety and signaling system designed for suburban rail networks, was announced in April 2025. It is expected to significantly reduce the gap between trains, allowing more frequent services while ensuring safe and efficient train operations.
“Vande Bharat 4.0 is envisaged to incorporate Kavach 5.0, the next evolution of India’s indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, as part of its advanced safety and technology framework,” it said in a statement.
Mumbai suburban rail network
The Mumbai suburban rail network is operated by the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) zones of Indian Railways. Together, they run 3,234 EMU suburban services every day, including both AC and non-AC trains.
Of these, Western Railway operates 1,414 services, including 145 AC EMU services, while Central Railway operates 1,820 services, including 120 AC EMU services.
The Mumbai suburban rail network also operates 266 15-car EMU services, which provide higher passenger capacity and help make journeys more comfortable, especially during peak hours.
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Kavach 4.0 Indian Railways
Kavach was adopted as National ATP system in July, 2020. It aids the Loco Pilot in running of trains within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes in case Loco Pilot fails to do so and also helps the trains to run safely during inclement weather.
The first field trials of Kavach on passenger trains began in February 2016. Based on the experience gained from deploying Kavach Version 3.2, the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) approved the Kavach Version 4.0 specifications on July 16, 2024.
According to the national transporter, Kavach version 4.0 covers all the major features required for the diverse railway network. It includes increased Location Accuracy, Improved Information of Signal Aspects in bigger yards, Station to Station Kavach interface on OFC and Direct Interface to existing Electronic Interlocking System.
KAVACH: EVOLUTION TIMELINE
Kavach 4.0 Approved & Scaled Up
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Kavach 5.0 - Envisaged for Vande Bharat 4.0
Source: Ministry of Railways