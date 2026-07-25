Indian Railways expands Kavach 4.0 to 2,490 Route km on Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah routes

Automatic Train Protection System: The Ministry of Railways has expanded Kavach 4.0, an indigenously developed automatic train protection (ATP) system, to 2,490 route km across the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah rail corridors. It was adopted as National ATP system in July, 2020. Kavach automatically applies the brakes if the loco pilot fails to act, keeps trains within speed limits, and ensures safer operations even during adverse weather conditions.

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In a written statement in Rajya Sabha on Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the first field trials of Kavach on the passenger trains were started in February 2016.

“Based on the experience gained and Independent Safety Assessment of the system by Independent Safety Assessor (ISA), three firms were approved in 2018-19, for supply of Kavach Ver 3.2.