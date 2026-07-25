Indian Railways expands Kavach 4.0 to 2,490 Route km on Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah routes

2 min readJul 25, 2026 01:49 PM IST
Automatic Train Protection System: The Ministry of Railways has expanded Kavach 4.0, an indigenously developed automatic train protection (ATP) system, to 2,490 route km across the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah rail corridors. It was adopted as National ATP system in July, 2020. Kavach automatically applies the brakes if the loco pilot fails to act, keeps trains within speed limits, and ensures safer operations even during adverse weather conditions.
In a written statement in Rajya Sabha on Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the first field trials of Kavach on the passenger trains were started in February 2016.
“Based on the experience gained and Independent Safety Assessment of the system by Independent Safety Assessor (ISA), three firms were approved in 2018-19, for supply of Kavach Ver 3.2.
Based on deployment of Kavach version 3.2 on 1,465 RKm on South Central Railway and experience gained, further improvements were made. Finally, Kavach specification version 4.0 was approved by RDSO on 16.07.2024,” he said.
Vaishnaw said that Kavach 4.0 includes several major upgrades, such as improved location accuracy, better signal information in large railway yards, a station-to-station interface over optical fibre cable (OFC), and direct integration with the existing Electronic Interlocking System.
“With these improvements, Kavach Ver.4.0. is planned for large scale deployment over Indian Railways,” he added.
Kavach Version 4.0 deployment on Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah routes
Kavach 4.0: Route-wise Commissioning Progress
2,490 Rkm
Total route km commissioned, as on 13.07.2026
Delhi-Mumbai Route: 1,344 Rkm
Section-wise progress (Route Km)
Tilak Bridge-Junction cabin-Palwal-Mathura-Nagda-Vadodara-Virar (except Mangalmhudi-Panchpipliya; also passes through UP): 1,248 Rkm
Vadodara-Ahmedabad section: 96 Rkm
Delhi-Howrah Route: 1,146 Rkm
Section-wise progress (Route Km)
Chipyana-Tundla-Kanpur-Subedarganj (passes through UP): 563 Rkm
Chota Ambana-Bardhaman-Howrah: 260 Rkm
Gaya-Sarmatarn-Nimiaghat: 159 Rkm
Kanpur-Lucknow (passes through UP): 71 Rkm
DDU(FOC)-Bhabua Road (passes through UP): 50 Rkm
Sasaram-Pheser: 43 Rkm
Source: Rajya Sabha
Indian Railways Kavach funding
The Railways has spent Rs 3,874.9 crore on Kavach works until June 2026. For the financial year 2026-27, it has allocated Rs 2,066.24 crore for the project.
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“Kavach work is going at good pace in the entire country including Uttar Pradesh. Requisite funds are made available as per the progress of works,” the minister added. He also said work has begun to install Kavach in 7,435 locomotives and 1,200 EMU/MEMU trains.
Kavach Implementation: Progress on Key Items
Total Progress, Indian Railways
11,253 Km
Optical Fibre Cable laid
1,668
Telecom Towers installed
958
Stations with Station Data Centre
7,721 RKm
Track side equipment installed
6,045
Locomotives provided with Kavach
Key Activities in Kavach Implementation
a
Installation of Station Kavach at each and every station, block section.
b
Installation of RFID Tags throughout the track length.
c
Installation of telecom towers throughout the section.
d
Laying of Optical Fibre Cable along the track.
e
Provision of Loco Kavach on each and every locomotive running on Indian Railways.
Source: Rajya Sabha