Karnataka set to get another Vande Bharat train; check route

Indian Railways Vande Bharat train: The Vande Bharat Express train offers passengers a faster, more comfortable, and premium travel experience.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Feb 8, 2026 02:01 PM IST
It will further transform the regional connectivity in the state and boost the economy.It will further transform the regional connectivity in the state and boost the economy. (Image: Ministry of Railways/File)
Make us preferred source on Google

Vande Bharat train for Karnataka: Indian Railways (IR) is planning to introduce another Vande Bharat Express train for Karnataka. This new semi-high-speed train will be maintained and operated by South Western Railway (SWR) zone. It will further transform the regional connectivity in the state and boost the economy.

Also Read | Railways to discontinue UTS app from March 1; passengers to switch to RailOne for ticket booking

Vande Bharat trains in Karnataka

Presently, on an originating and terminating basis, Karnataka is served by 22 Vande Bharat (11 pairs) train services. These trains cater to passengers across various stations in the state. Of these, 14 Vande Bharat services either originate from or terminate in the Bengaluru region.

Also Read | Indian Railways makes ID verification mandatory on reserved trains in Bangladesh, Nepal border areas

New Vande Bharat train in Karnataka: Route

The railways has planned to launch a new Vande Bharat Express train on Bengaluru-Mangaluru route. This new train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities. Addressing a press conference on Saturday in Bengaluru, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “A new Vande Bharat service connecting Bengaluru and Mangaluru will be launched soon after the completion of electrification and safety certifications.”

The Union Minister further said that major upgradations are underway in Karnataka’s railway infrastructure. He added that a record Rs 7,748 crore has been allocated for the state’s railway sector.

Vande Bharat Express Trains in Karnataka

Complete List of Vande Bharat Services Operating in Karnataka
SN Train No. and Name
1 20661/20662 KSR Bengaluru – Dharwad Vande Bharat Express
2 20703/20704 Kacheguda – Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express
3 20641/20642 Bengaluru Cantt. - Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express
4 22231/22232 Kalaburagi - SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express
5 20671/20672 Madurai - Bengaluru Cantt. Vande Bharat Express
6 26751/26752 Belagavi - KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express
7 26651/26652 KSR Bengaluru - Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express
8 20607/20608 MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Vande Bharat Express
9 20669/20670 Hubballi - Pune Vande Bharat Express
10 20645/20646 Madgaon - Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat Express
11 20663/20664 Mysuru - MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express
Express InfoGenIE

Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat train feature

The new Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru will have following features:

  • Fitted with KAVACH.
  • Jerk Free Semi-Permanent couplers.
  • Centrally controlled Automatic Plug Doors and Fully Sealed wider gangways.
  • Emergency Alarm Push buttons and Talk Back Units on all Coaches.
  • Improved fire safety – Aerosol based fire detection and suppression system in electrical cabinets and lavatories.
  • Higher acceleration with design/operating speed of 180/160 KMPH.
  • Driver-Guard communication with voice recording facility & Crash hardened memory.
  • Air conditioning units with indigenously developed UV-C lamp based disinfection system.
  • Better Ride Comfort.
  • CCTVs in all Coaches.
  • For Divyangjan passengers special lavatory in the driving coaches on each end.
  • Coach condition monitoring System (CCMS) display with remote monitoring.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
PM Modi with Anwar Ibrahim
On terrorism, no double standards, no compromise: PM Modi in Malaysia
AP Dhillon on struggles in Canada
AP Dhillon, with a net worth of Rs 83 crore today, once slept on the streets in Canada and worked at gas stations: 'I used to work for 12 hours before going to college'
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
England vs Nepal Live Score
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
Union Budget, Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman union budget, Union Budget 2026 key highlights,
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement