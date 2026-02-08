Karnataka set to get another Vande Bharat train; check route

Vande Bharat train for Karnataka:Indian Railways (IR) is planning to introduce another Vande Bharat Express train for Karnataka. This new semi-high-speed train will be maintained and operated by South Western Railway (SWR) zone. It will further transform the regional connectivity in the state and boost the economy.
Presently, on an originating and terminating basis, Karnataka is served by 22 Vande Bharat (11 pairs) train services. These trains cater to passengers across various stations in the state. Of these, 14 Vande Bharat services either originate from or terminate in the Bengaluru region.
The railways has planned to launch a new Vande Bharat Express train on Bengaluru-Mangaluru route. This new train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities. Addressing a press conference on Saturday in Bengaluru, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “A new Vande Bharat service connecting Bengaluru and Mangaluru will be launched soon after the completion of electrification and safety certifications.”
The Union Minister further said that major upgradations are underway in Karnataka’s railway infrastructure. He added that a record Rs 7,748 crore has been allocated for the state’s railway sector.
Vande Bharat Express Trains in Karnataka
Complete List of Vande Bharat Services Operating in Karnataka
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More