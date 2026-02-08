Karnataka set to get another Vande Bharat train; check route

It will further transform the regional connectivity in the state and boost the economy. (Image: Ministry of Railways/File)

Vande Bharat train for Karnataka: Indian Railways (IR) is planning to introduce another Vande Bharat Express train for Karnataka. This new semi-high-speed train will be maintained and operated by South Western Railway (SWR) zone. It will further transform the regional connectivity in the state and boost the economy.

Vande Bharat trains in Karnataka

Presently, on an originating and terminating basis, Karnataka is served by 22 Vande Bharat (11 pairs) train services. These trains cater to passengers across various stations in the state. Of these, 14 Vande Bharat services either originate from or terminate in the Bengaluru region.

New Vande Bharat train in Karnataka: Route

The railways has planned to launch a new Vande Bharat Express train on Bengaluru-Mangaluru route. This new train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities. Addressing a press conference on Saturday in Bengaluru, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “A new Vande Bharat service connecting Bengaluru and Mangaluru will be launched soon after the completion of electrification and safety certifications.”